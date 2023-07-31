With National IPA Day and National Cotton Candy Day taking place this week, there is plenty to celebrate and enjoy. Compliment indulging in craft beers and sugary cotton candy with activities like a 5K run, a Thomas Rhett concert and a comedy open mic night, and you will be looking at a great week ahead of you.

Take a look at our selection of the must-go events happening before the real fun begins this weekend. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

Photo: 7713 photography | shutterstock

When: July 31, 2023 | 7:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena’s Laugh Out Lounge | 305 E. Virginia St. #104, McKinney

More info

Join the laughter at The Comedy Arena’s Laugh Out Lounge for an open mic night on July 31, 2023. This event features a stand-up comedy show with a mix of local comics, seasoned veterans and newcomers. Enjoy a laid-back atmosphere as comedians try out new material and jokes. Want to take the stage? Arrive around 6:30-7:00 p.m. to sign up and deliver 5-7 minutes of material.

When: August 1, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Tostitos Championship Plaza | 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco

More info

Let your children enjoy this event at Tostitos Championship Plaza on August 1, 2023, in Frisco. It is a monthly kid’s event that invites children ages five and under to enjoy a fun-filled summer sendoff-themed celebration. Activities to enjoy include crafts, games and delicious snacks. Hawaiian shirts and luau skirts are encouraged, so come dressed in your best summer attire!

Photo: celso pupo | shutterstock

When: August 2, 2023 | 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Whole Foods Market Cityline | 1411 East Renner Road, Richardson

Register

Meet on the front patio of Whole Foods CityLine this week for a 5K run through the Spring Creek Nature Area, followed by a celebratory social hour at the Whole Foods bar. Everyone is welcome whether you run, jog, walk or want to hang out during the social hour at 7 p.m. The run is free to join, but registration is required.

When: August 2, 2023 | 7:15 p.m.

Where: House of Blues Dallas | 2200 N. Lamar St, Dallas

Tickets

Experience the enchanting Lauren Spencer Smith’s Mirror Tour this week at the House of Blues Dallas on August 2, 2023, in Dallas. The show welcomes all ages. The event will feature scheduled support acts such as Blake Rose and Geena Fontanella. Guests can enhance their experience with VIP seating or indulge in the Foundation Room’s delectable food and craft cocktails. Enjoy this magical night of music and entertainment!

Photo: jaromir chalabala | shutterstock

When: August 2, 2023 | 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

More info

Bring your furry friends to Legacy Hall on August 2. Enjoy drink specials like $4 Unlawful Assembly and domestic beers, $5 house wine, margaritas & Moscow mules, $6 frosé & select spirits and $15 select beer pitchers, and treat your dogs to pup cups from Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream Co. and Whisk Crêpe Café. Please follow the fur-friends house rules.

When: August 3, 2023 | 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cockrill Middle School | 1351 S Hardin Blvd, McKinney

More info

This back-to-school event will occur on August 3, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Cockrill Middle School in McKinney. It is exclusively for 6th-grade students and their parents. Attendees are encouraged to follow their bell schedule and be present for the event, which will be highly beneficial. Join an informative and engaging gathering to kickstart the new school year.

Photo: pavelkant | shutterstock

When: August 3, 2023 | 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Whiskey Moon | 6007 Legacy Dr, Plano

More info

Raise a glass to hoppy goodness on National IPA Day at Whiskey Moon on August 3, 2023. This event invites you to savor local vendors’ samples of India pale ales. Take the chance to explore a variety of bold and flavorful IPA beers in a lively and inviting atmosphere. Cheers to the beloved brews that have become a staple in the craft beer community!

When: August 3, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center | 2500 Victory Avenue, Dallas

Tickets

This week, experience the electrifying Thomas Rhett’s Home Team Tour 23 at the American Airlines Center on August 3, 2023, in Dallas. The concert will feature special guests, Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, promising an unforgettable night of country music. Get your tickets now to join the Home Team Tour 23 and experience an evening of incredible performances and top-notch entertainment.

Photo: myriam b. | shutterstock

When: August 3, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 N Tennessee St, McKinney

More info

This night market runs on Thursday nights from July 6th to August 24th, located on East Louisiana Street between Tennessee and Chestnut Streets in McKinney. You can browse through 20+ local artisan crafters and artists’ booths while enjoying live music this week. The event is a joint effort between Downtown McKinney and The Historic McKinney Farmers Market, promising a delightful evening this week.

When: August 3, 2023 | 7:00 to 9:00 a.m.

Where: Strikz Entertainment | Address: 8789 Lebanon Rd, Frisco

More info

Join this networking event on August 3, 2023, at Strikz Entertainment in Frisco. Enjoy breakfast and networking, followed by a 5-minute presentation from the sponsor and 30-second business commercials from attendees. This energetic event gathers 80-100 business owners, providing an opportunity to meet new people and promote your business. Bring your business cards and feel free to attend without prior registration. Guests can attend twice before a membership is required.

Even More Great Things To Do This Week In Dallas & Collin County

National Cotton Candy Day At Legacy Hall

When: July 31, 2023 | 10:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More info

Lunch Bunch – Pricing Your Photography With Aimee Woolverton

When: August 1, 2023 | 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.

Where: MillHouse McKinney at the Cotton Mill | 610 Elm Street, Suite 1000, Mckinney

More info

An Evening With Psychic Medium Jennie Marie

When: August 2, 2023 | 7:00 to 8:45 p.m.

Where: The Plano House of Comedy | 7301 Lone Star Drive, Plano

Tickets

Toosii: Naujour Tour

When: August 3, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: South Side Ballroom | 1135 S Lamar St #101, Dallas

More info

Dominic Fike: Don’t Stare At The Sun Tour

When: August 3, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory | 300 W Las Colinas Blvd, Irving

Tickets

Four Corners’ lively Loteria Game Night National IPA Day Specials

When: August 3 to 4, 2023 | 3:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Four Corners Brewing Company | 1311 S Ervay St, Dallas

More info

Photo: alex goncharov | shutterstock

When: August 5 to 26, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park Amphitheater | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

More info

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Latin music and dance at the Vitruvian Salsa Festival. This festival invites you to wear your dancing shoes and enjoy the fun. Experience live bands and DJs playing infectious rhythms, participate in salsa lessons, savor delicious offerings from food trucks and enjoy a lively atmosphere. Enjoy this exciting celebration of salsa music and culture!

When: August 19, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

More info

Visit Addison Circle Park for a fantastic evening filled with canine-focused activities, live music, food trucks and more. Pups and their humans can enjoy the pop-up dog park, canine cooldown doggie splash pad, pet treat truck and more. For pint-loving humans, the pints pavilion offers beer sampling from various breweries. Pack a picnic, bring your furry friends and experience an unforgettable pawty in Addison!

Photo courtesy of sara burgos, sunwest communications

When: September 14 to 17, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

More info

Join the fun at the Addison Oktoberfest from September 14 to 17, 2023. You can experience the authentic Bavarian celebration with a Texan twist, where visitors don dirndls and lederhosen for four days of revelry in German culture, food, music and bier. Enjoy traditional entertainment on multiple stages and games for beer lovers, kids and dachshunds. Raise your German stein and say: prost!