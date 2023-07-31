This October, the Dallas Cowboys will be sizzling on the field, but so will the mouthwatering aroma of 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs smoking at AT&T Stadium. Prepare your taste buds as the finest barbeque maestros gather for the mouthwatering Q BBQ Fest, presented by Miller Lite, from October 6 – 8, 2023.

Miller Lite and the Dallas Cowboys teamed up to bring the ultimate barbeque experience: the Q BBQ Fest. The event brings together top-notch pitmasters from Texas and beyond, ready to serve their award-winning smoked meats to all the BBQ enthusiasts at Miller Lite House, located within AT&T Stadium.

“Nobody knows barbecue like Texas, and we can’t wait to host the finest cooks from across the country right here in our backyard,” said Stephen Jones, chief operating officer of the Dallas Cowboys. “We’re thrilled to bring this event to Arlington and can’t think of a better fit for Miller Lite House to give local barbeque fans an immersive experience that they haven’t gotten here yet.”

The family-friendly Q BBQ Fest serves up award-winning cuisine, local music, barbeque tutorials and demonstrations, as well as a variety of games and activities. This year, the festival will showcase over 10 world-class pitmasters from Texas — and across the nation.

“We love smoking meat and putting smiles on people’s faces,” said Brian Wahby, owner and CEO of Eximius Productions, which produces Q BBQ Fest. “We launched Q BBQ Fest in 2015, and knew we’d build something special in the BBQ Capital of the World. Thanks to the Dallas Cowboys, we’re bringing barbeque flavor and flare from across the country, and we can’t wait for Dallas to taste the barbeque we’re bringing to AT&T Stadium this October.”

The Q BBQ Fest offers a range of ticket options to cater to different preferences and age groups, all of which include complimentary parking. General admission tickets provide a 3-hour all-you-can-eat experience, with drink options available for purchase, starting at $69. For those seeking an even more indulgent experience, the VIP tickets, starting at $139, offer a 4-hour all-you-can-eat and drink privilege, access to VIP-only pitmasters and exclusive lounge areas. Kids between the ages of 13 and 20 can enjoy the all-you-can-eat delights with a special ticket priced at $35, while children aged 13 and under enter the event for free.

Tickets go on sale on August 4, 2023, and can be purchased at QBBQDallas.com and seatgeek.com.