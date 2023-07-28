The Iron Claw, a sports drama featuring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White, is set to hit theaters nationwide just in time for Christmas. The movie follows the story of the dynasty and tragedy of the Von Erichs.

A24, the film’s distributor, scheduled the release for Dec. 22, 2023.

According to Variety, the film about the Von Erich family will share a release date with the animated comedy Migration. The superhero sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theatres a couple of days prior, on Dec. 20.

The film is being written and directed by Sean Durkin, best known for Martha Marcy May Marlene. Jeremy Allen White, from Shameless and The Bear, is set to play Kerry Von Erich, and Zac Efron ishas been cast as Kevin Von Erich. Harris Dickinson will play the third brother David Von Erich.

The Iron Claw will showcase the wrestling dynasty’s rise and tragic fall. As Deadline reports, the film will tell the story of the wrestling family and show the impact they made on the world of wrestling since the 1960s. The well-known family quickly rose to fame from their wrestling glory and Kerry eventually won the NWA World Championship.

The film was financed and produced by A24, which has a history of great films such as Uncut Gems and Midsommer and is sure to bring drama to the Kennedy-esque curse of Texas’s most famous wrestling dynasty.

But things for the family quickly went downhill. The tragedy first struck in 1959 when Fritz’s first son Jack Adkisson, Jr. was electrocuted and left unconscious by an exposed wire and drowned in a puddle. David Von Erich also died an early death at 25 in Tokyo. There are several contradicting reports as to what led to his death, but it was confirmed by the U.S. Embassy that the brother died of enteritis. Kerry, Mike and Chris Von Erich all died by suicide within a 6-year period.

The last surviving brother, Kevin, attended the 2009 ceremony for the Von Erichs’ induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.