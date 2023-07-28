The town of Prosper, Texas is inviting residents to celebrate the opening of the highly anticipated new Prosper Central Fire Station. Located at 911 Safety Way, this state-of-the-art facility is a significant addition to the town’s public safety infrastructure.

According to a statement released by the town, the station will fulfill multiple operations to focus on efficiency and accessibility. Within its 30,800 square feet, the station will be the new house for Central Fire Station, the Fire Administration, the Fire Marshal’s Office, a fitness facility and a special 9/11 museum open to the public. Additionally, the facility’s executive conference room will also function as the town’s emergency operations center, allowing the department to respond swiftly and effectively to any situation.

In addition to the different operations conducted at the facility, the station has space to accommodate a truck company, engine company, ambulance and battalion chief as well as sleeping quarters for up to 13 firefighters to allow first responders a place to rest and be ready to serve at a moment’s notice.

The layout was strategically designed to optimize response time by ensuring direct and swift access to the 6 fire apparatus bays available in the facility, one of which will proudly safeguard the 9/11 World Trade Center Mobile Memorial steel beam, a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by first responders.

The project represents phase 2 of the public safety complex approved in the November 2020 bond election, situated directly west of the Prosper Police Station that

opened in October 2020. Phase 3 of the complex will include a public safety training facility, both for fire and police officers.

The grand opening ceremony will be held on August 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the station where residents will be able to get a glimpse of the station’s capabilities.