On July 24, 2023, the young members of the Frisco chapter from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County had an exciting finish to their inaugural PGA Jr. League season at The Ronny Golf Park at PGA Frisco, hosted by the Northern Texas PGA Section.

Nearly 50 Boys & Girls Club members meet at The Ronny on a weekly basis throughout June and July. The kids learn the fundamentals of the game, how to work as a team and other life-improving skills that come with playing golf, such as honesty, integrity and sportsmanship.

Photo: boys & girls clubs of collin county pga jr. League

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County reached out to us, and we thought PGA Jr. League would be a great way to introduce kids in the community to the game of golf,” said PGA REACH Lead Rich Richeson in an official statement. “We wanted to create a good environment for the kids, and The Ronny Golf Park is perfect for that. The Northern Texas PGA Section does a great job teaching the kids.”

Photo: boys & girls clubs of collin county pga jr. League

The PGA Jr. League is a program designed to unite children aged 17 to learn and play golf. The participants wear numbered jerseys and benefited from expert coaching provided by both PGA and LPGA Professionals. The initiative serves as the flagship youth pillar program of PGA REACH, the charitable foundation of the PGA of America. The primary mission of PGA REACH is to make a positive impact on the lives of youth, military personnel and diverse communities by facilitating access to PGA Professionals, PGA Sections and the game of golf.

“I definitely like it, I’m having a lot of fun.” said 8-year-old Kenzie. “The best part of playing golf is getting Skittles, if we get into the hole.”

Photo: boys & girls clubs of collin county pga jr. League

Even though the PGA Jr. League Session for the Frisco Chapter came to a close, there are already plans in progress to expand the program and include other Boys & Girls Club Chapters within Collin County in the future.