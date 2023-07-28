Car collectors can look forward to a new space to display their prized possessions as luxury car garages make their way to McKinney and Las Colinas neighborhoods.

Update 7/28/23 – 12:00 p.m. The city of Mckinney reached out to Local Profile, stating that the garage has not been officially approved. “The proposed plans have not yet been formally submitted or approved by the city,” a spokesperson from the city said.

The original story continues below.

If you are on the hunt for a showcase space for your vehicles, look to the new Trailblazers Luxury Motor Garage Condominiums coming in 2024. The new luxury garage spaces aren’t just limited to cars, collectors can also use the space to highlight their art or even their wine collections.

Trailblazers specializes in creating unique spaces personalized to the buyer. These garages can be customized to suit the owners’ needs and can feature an area for displaying prized cars, or a personal art gallery, or a wine tasting room. Trailblazers are planning to create a community of passionate car and art enthusiasts, who can come together to learn from each other and socialize in these unique locations.

The motor garage condominium communities are gated and will be decked out with state-of-the-art security systems and cameras. Each climate-controlled luxury garage will come with a fully insulated roof and walls; as well as a motorized 16-foot-high insulated door. They can also feature a loft-style overhead mezzanine which can add another 450 square feet to the space. Hobbyists can also enjoy clubhouse and car-wash areas.

The garages will begin at approximately 1,375 square feet, clocking in at approximately $300/sf for the McKinney location and approximately $275/sf for the location in Las Colinas.

The inaugural Trailblazers Luxury Motor Garage Condominiums will be built in Las Colinas, Texas, at 4100 North Star Drive A, just 15 minutes from Dallas, with completion targeted for the third quarter of 2024. The second location will be in McKinney, Texas, at 1301 North Custer Road, with completion targeted for quarter four of 2024.

Special pre-construction pricing is available. Visit Trailblazers Luxury Motor Garage Condominiums for photos, videos and more details.