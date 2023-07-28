Frito-Lay is doubling down on its pledge to increase equality in soccer with a $400,000 contribution to the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF).

“Last year, Frito-Lay pledged to increase accessibility in sports and break barriers for young athletes across the country. We’re continuing this legacy to help approximately 50,000 girls and women join and stay in sports,” said Brett O’Brien, chief marketing officer of Frito-Lay North America.

The contribution from Frito-Lay comes through its All-In Frito-Lay initiative that was established in 2022. The initiative sees a three-year, $1 million commitment to increase equity in soccer. The company’s recent contribution to WSF will provide funding for:

Programming for 8,000 girls actively playing soccer

Funding for WSF to train and work directly with 1,000 coaches through the organization’s We Play Interactive training resource, a free digital platform

Coaches will reach an estimated 50,000 girls in their sport-based community programs

“Our Foundation’s vision is a future where every girl and woman have equal opportunity to realize their full potential through the power of sports — both on and off the field of play,” said WSF CEO Danette Leighton. “We know from our extensive research that girls and young women drop out of sports at higher rates compared to their male counterparts. To keep them in the game, it is imperative to have organizations, corporations and brands join us in expanding access and opportunities. We are grateful to have a consumer brand powerhouse like Frito-Lay help us deepen our impact and inspire more girls and women to experience the transformative power of sports.”

Frito-Lay is also hosting the Gallery of Greats, a memorabilia exhibit on women’s soccer. The exhibit is now open to the public until July 29. The exhibit is in New York City’s Meatpacking District at 401 W 14th Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The experience includes:

A display of women’s sports memorabilia, fandom and culture, courtesy of WSF

A celebration of the FIFA Women’s World Cup

A dedication to the nine 2023 finalists of the Cracker Jack brand’s I Am Cracker Jill Award, a sports equity program

Frito-Lay is the sponsor for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 sponsor, which is currently underway and will conclude on Aug. 20.

“As the FIFA Women’s World Cup captivates the world and inspires fans, we are proud to champion, spotlight and help make the sporting dreams of young athletes a reality,” said O’Brien.

