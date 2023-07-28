The city of McKinney is holding a free, public celebration this Saturday to mark the opening of its new $11 million indoor tennis complex.

“This new tennis facility is the perfect solution for tennis lovers who want to continue playing even during inclement weather. Whether you are a seasoned player or just starting out, the facility caters to all skill levels and offers a variety of programs and lessons to help players improve their game,” said Michael Kowski, director of parks and recreation for the city of McKinney.

The new state-of-the-art venue is located at Gabe Nesbitt Community Park next to the existing outdoor tennis facility, the Courts of McKinney.

The 55,000-square-foot facility includes six new tennis courts, training rooms, administrative offices, locker rooms and a second-level viewing mezzanine.

“Our mission is to continually enhance our parks system with new features and activities that will excite our residents and bring people to McKinney for a day, a long weekend or even a lifetime,” said Kowski.

The Courts of McKinney originally opened in 2012 with 11 courts. Over the years, the city expanded the facility to 23 total outdoor courts and incorporated a pickleball program.

With the addition of six new courts, the facility now has a total of 29 tennis courts. And, with the new indoor facility, the city can now pursue more large-scale tournaments for all ages and skill levels.

Impact Activities will oversee the day-to-day operations of the complex.

To celebrate the opening of this new community facility, a ribbon-cutting event will be held Saturday, July 29 from 9 to 11 a.m.

The ceremony will include comments from the city and elected officials. Food and music will accompany tennis activities and giveaways. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.