Twin Peaks Restaurant is opening its new Plano location later this summer. The sports lodge will feature 32 beers on tap, an expansive patio and a fire pit to keep guests warm in the winter.

“We’re elated to be back in Plano with a lodge that will blow everyone away,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel in a statement. “We want to impress our hometown fans, so we’re upping our game with this restaurant – from the food to the amenities to the service. To ensure we deliver, we’re looking for quality people to join our team and learn why Twin Peaks isn’t just a fun place to hang out, it’s also the perfect place to build a career.”

Twin Peaks has a wide selection of drafts chilled to 29-degrees and its beverage menu has something for everyone. The lodge’s kitchen serves up a variety of American classics such as New York Strip Steak, artisan flatbreads and burgers.

The new location will have over 130 TVs across more than 9,300 square feet and two bars. Located at 3312 N. Central Expressway, the new location will be less than three miles away from the Collin College Spring Creek Campus.

To prepare for the grand opening on Aug. 21, the restaurant will be hiring more than 150 team members for various positions. This hiring process will include hosts, bartenders, managers and Heart of House positions.

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks is rapidly approaching 110 locations across the United States and Mexico. Twin Peaks’ new Plano restaurant will mark the brand’s 11th location in Dallas-Fort Worth, its 33rd in Texas and 104th systemwide.

The Plano location will serve guests from 11 a.m. to midnight, Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.