Several positions across multiple boards and committees in the city of Plano are available and the city is calling for residents to become civic leaders.

According to the city of Plano website, most of the standing board, commission and committees appointments are made between July and September during the annual process, although applicants can be submitted at any time and be considered for the position, should an opening occur at a different time during the year.

To apply, candidates must be residents for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the appointment, have current and valid voter registration, adhere to the code of conduct, can’t have a financial interest in a contract with the city if they are applying for a final decision-making board and, once they are appointed, they have to attend a minimum of 75% of all regular meetings.

“I define community engagement as not only being in the community, but being a part of the community,” said Mayor John Muns in an official statement. “There are a number of opportunities available which help advance key city initiatives. If you are interested in contributing to the community, we eagerly await submission of your application to join our team. Get engaged in Plano!”

The available positions are the following:

Animal Shelter Advisory Committee

Board of Adjustment

Building Standards Commission

Collin Central Appraisal District

Community Relations Commission

Cultural Arts Commission

DART Board

Heritage Commission

Library Advisory Board

Multicultural Outreach Roundtable

North Texas Municipal Water District Board

Parks and Recreation Planning Board

Planning and Zoning Commission

Plano Housing Authority

Retirement Security Plan Committee

Senior Advisory Board

Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone No. 2 and No. 3 Boards (East TIF and Silver Line TIF)

Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone No. 4 Board (Collin Creek TIF)

Residents can see information about each board, commission or committee and the dates and times of their regular meetings here. Those interested in becoming candidates can apply here, unless they are looking to apply for a position at the Plano Housing Authority, in which case they can do that here.