This weekend promises to be full of artistic fun with some healthy and entertaining sports and fitness activities thrown into the mix.



Grab your agenda to make your notes for a weekend that, among other things, will give you a concert of ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd, a pottery wheel throwing techniques workshop, goat yoga and Premier Lacrosse League matches.

Photo: catwalkphotos | shutterstock

When: July 29 to 30, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Ford Center | 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco

Tickets

Enjoy the biggest lacrosse weekend in Texas as the Premier Lacrosse League comes to the Ford Center in Frisco on July 29th and 30th, 2023. You can witness eight teams, four games and two days of top-notch lacrosse action. The event promises an elevated gameday experience, including the new 21+ fieldside club and lounge, Bar Down. Secure your tickets now for this exciting lacrosse extravaganza!

When: July 28, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center | 2301 Flora St, Dallas

Tickets

Take the chance this weekend to experience the captivating performance of multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans. The event is on July 28, 2023, at the Dallas Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. With five No. 1 singles, Sara Evans’ stunning country voice has earned her numerous accolades and awards. Enjoy an acoustic set with her band and immerse yourself in the brilliance of her music.

Photo: ireine | shutterstock

When: July 28 to 30, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Native McKinney | 207 North Tennessee Street, McKinney

More info

Join the soap-making certification class from July 28 to 30, 2023, at Native McKinney this weekend. Learn to create homemade soap using natural ingredients and essential oils. The course covers calculating soap quantities, designing personalized recipes and creating attractive packaging. Participants will receive materials and a starting kit to continue their soap-making journey. Refreshments and beverages will also be available during the class.

When: July 29, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Tickets

Join the exhilarating concert featuring Toadies with special guest Here Holy Spain at The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall on July 29, 2023, this weekend. With a remarkable 25-year legacy of rocking audiences worldwide, Toadies promises an electrifying performance. Attendees can reserve a balcony VIP lounge [21+], offering dedicated cocktail service, comfortable seating and the best view of the stage. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of music and excitement!

Photo: ursula stenberg | shutterstock

When: July 30, 2023 | 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Where: Frisco Fresh Market | 9215 John W Elliott Dr, Frisco

Tickets

Enjoy a fun goat yoga session at the Frisco fresh market this weekend. Join the fitness and community-building event as adorable pet goats roam around during the yoga session. This one-of-a-kind yoga experience allows participants to practice yoga amidst playful goats in a serene setting. Take advantage of the opportunity to embrace fitness, have fun and connect with the community.

When: July 29 to August 4, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Radha Krishna Temple | 1450 N Watters Rd, Allen

Register

JKYog hosts this program with Swami Mukundananda to help you realize your infinite potential and discover the divinity within you. Join the weeklong free program for adults, youth and children to learn universal principles for creating a life filled with peace and joy, unleash your God-given, divine potential and embark on a journey of self-growth and fulfillment. Register now to propel yourself into a realm of limitless possibilities!

Photo: s_photo | shutterstock

When: July 29, 2023 | 8:00 to 9:00 a.m.

Where: The Boardwalk At Granite Park | 5601 Granite Parkway, Suite 1200, Plano

More info

Join the high-energy fitness event at the Boardwalk this weekend, hosted by Rumble Boxing Gym, on July 29, 2023. Held at The Boardwalk At Granite Park in Plano, this boxing-inspired class promises an exhilarating workout experience. Get ready to feel stronger and more confident as you move and groove your way to fitness this summer. Take the opportunity to elevate your workout routine with Rumble Boxing Gym!

When: July 29, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Fair Park Coliseum | 3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas

Tickets

On July 29, 2023, head to the Fair Park Coliseum in Dallas to witness the thrilling and entertaining competitions of African American cowboys and cowgirls participating in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing and a pony express relay race. You can enjoy trick lasso performances, music, concessions and more at this family-fun event. Your attendance supports the African American Museum in Dallas.

Photo: everyonephoto studio | shutterstock

When: July 29 to 30, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: ​Jump Into Art Studios | 404 N Church Street, McKinney

More info

Learn from the master pottery artist Joe Morgan in the advanced pottery wheel throwing techniques workshop on July 29th and 30th, 2023, at Jump Into Art Studios in McKinney. This two-session workshop, open to adults and mature teens, offers demonstrations of various advanced techniques. Participants should have prior experience in wheel throwing. Take advantage of the opportunity to refine your pottery skills this weekend!

When: July 28, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Factory in Deep Ellum | 2713 Canton Street, Dallas

Tickets

Join the unforgettable musical experience of Michael Franti & Spearhead on July 28, 2023, at the Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas. Michael Franti, a globally recognized musician, humanitarian and activist, is known for his high-energy live shows and inspiring music. Enjoy this sensational performance by Michael Franti & Spearhead. Get your tickets now for a night of soulful music and positive energy!

Photo: onlyzoia | shutterstock

When: July 30, 2023 | 11:00 a.m.

Where: Reign Nail Bar | 6900 Alma Dr, Ste 210, Plano

Register

Discover the art of macrame at the macrame keychain workshop on July 30, 2023, hosted at Reign Nail Bar in Plano. This pop-up workshop welcomes the community to explore macrame and crafting while socializing with like-minded individuals. Learn to create a stylish and practical macrame keychain wristlet, perfect for keeping your keys organized and easily accessible. Enjoy light snacks, champagne mimosas and virgin mimosas while crafting the perfect handmade gift.

When: July 28 to 29, 2023 | 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St, McKinney

More info

Discover the enchanting Euphoria art exhibit featuring Leticia Herrera’s newest paintings from July 28 to July 29, 2023, at The Cove in McKinney. The exhibition showcases paintings that embody the essence of total freedom and happiness. With impasto techniques, joyful elements and icons, Leticia Herrera invites viewers into intense excitement. Take the chance this weekend to immerse yourself in this captivating display of art that evokes a sense of euphoria.

Photo courtesy of the power group

When: July 29, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Old City Park | 1515 S Harwood St, Dallas

More info

Grab your calendar for Bark in the Park at Old City Park in Dallas this weekend. This pawsome event is for all dog lovers and their furry friends. Enjoy a day filled with exciting activities, delightful vendors, captivating doggie art and delicious treats from the renowned food truck Easy Slider. Admission is only $10 per pet, and all dog owners are welcome to join this barking good time.

When: July 29 2023 | 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dickies Arena | 1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth

Tickets

Prepare for a legendary night of American classic rock as ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd join forces for their first co-headlining tour: the Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour. This epic tour will visit twenty-two cities across North America, including Fort Worth. The concert, featuring special guest Uncle Kracker, will take place at Dickies Arena on July 29, 2023. Enjoy this memorable event!

Photo: timur1985 | shutterstock

When: July 28 to 31, 2023 | 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Sheraton Dallas Hotel | 400 Olive Street, Dallas

Reserve

Visit AnimeFest, the ultimate event for anime enthusiasts! From July 28 to 31, 2023, at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel, immerse yourself in the anime world, whether you’re a regular attendee or cosplaying as your favorite character. AnimeFest offers the opportunity to meet top artists, mingle with fellow otakus, and browse a wide selection of anime accessories. Make sure to mark your calendars and join this exciting gathering of anime fans.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County

Friday Night Summer Movie Series

When: July 28, 2023 | 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

More info

Texas Sculpts II

When: July 28 to 30, 2023 | 10:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 East 16th Street, Plano

More info

McKinney Farmers Market At Chestnut Square

When: July 29, 2023 | 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Chestnut Square Historic Village | 315 S. Chestnut Street, McKinney

More info

Eric Church: The Outsiders Revival Tour

When: July 28, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Dos Equis Pavilion | 3839 S Fitzhugh, Dallas

Tickets

Marcus King With Meg McRee

When: July 28, 2023 | 10:00 p.m.

Where: Billy Bob’s Texas | 32520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth

More info

Photo: alex goncharov | shutterstock

When: August 5 to 26, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park Amphitheater | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

More info

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Latin music and dance at the Vitruvian Salsa Festival. This festival invites you to wear your dancing shoes and enjoy the fun. Experience live bands and DJs playing infectious rhythms, participate in salsa lessons, savor delicious offerings from food trucks and enjoy a lively atmosphere. Enjoy this exciting celebration of salsa music and culture!

When: August 19, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

More info

Visit Addison Circle Park for a fantastic evening filled with canine-focused activities, live music, food trucks and more. Pups and their humans can enjoy the pop-up dog park, canine cooldown doggie splash pad, pet treat truck and more. For pint-loving humans, the pints pavilion offers beer sampling from various breweries. Pack a picnic, bring your furry friends and experience an unforgettable pawty in Addison!