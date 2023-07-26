The third tax-free weekend of the year in Texas is scheduled to start this Friday, August 11, and will conclude on Sunday, August 13 at midnight. During this period, shoppers can enjoy savings on a variety of back-to-school necessities. The tax exemption applies to purchases made both in-store, online and through catalogs.

The comptroller encourages taxpayers to show support for Texas businesses while also enjoying savings on tax-free purchases of various items during the annual tax-free weekend. Most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (priced below $100) are eligible for tax exemption during this period. You can make tax-free purchases from any Texas store or from online as well as catalog sellers operating within Texas.

Remember that the tax exemption applies solely to qualifying items purchased during the sales tax holiday. Purchases made before or after the designated period do not qualify for the exemption, and there won’t be any tax refunds available for such transactions.

What can be purchased?

Clothing, footwear and more:

Each eligible item priced under $100 is eligible for the exemption, and there is no set limit to the number of qualifying items you can buy. For instance, if you purchase two shirts, each priced at $80. Both shirts qualify for the exemption, even though the total purchase price amounts to $160. As long as each item individually meets the price criteria, it is eligible for the tax-free benefit.

Athletic socks

Baby bibs

Baby clothes

Baby diapers (cloth or disposable)

Baseball caps

Baseball jerseys

Blouses

Bras

Camp clothes

Caps (baseball, fishing, golf)

Coats and wraps

Coveralls

Diapers (cloth and disposable)

Dresses

More

School supplies:

Only specific school supplies sold for less than $100 qualify for the exemption and an exemption certificate is not required.

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders — expandable, pocket, plastic and manila

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Highlighters

More

In most cases, shoppers will not need to provide an exemption certificate to make these qualifying purchases tax-free.