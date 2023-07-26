SPIN! Pizza will open its latest North Texas location in Frisco, Texas, in early August. The new location will offer hand-tossed pizzas, fresh salads and sandwiches.

“We are thrilled to introduce the unique culinary experience of SPIN! Pizza to the Frisco community” Ed Brownell, CEO of SPIN! Pizza, said in the press release. “Our team has poured their passion and expertise into crafting a menu that truly delights the palates of pizza lovers and food enthusiasts. With our uncompromising commitment to quality and genuine hospitality, we are confident that the Frisco location will emerge as the go-to dining destination for families in the area.”

SPIN! Pizza offers classic flavors like Margherita and Double Pepperoni, as well as more unique options such as Sausage and Apple pizza with herbed olive oil, Italian sausage, apples and glazed pecans or the Chicken and Goat Cheese pizza with herbed olive oil, chicken, goat cheese, crimini mushrooms and caramelized onions.

Guests can also enjoy a wide range of soups, salads and sandwiches. From the Italian sub with genoa salami, soppressata, capicola, black forest ham and provolone to the Turkey Asiago and Pesto panini with roasted turkey, bacon, asiago, pesto mayo, caramelized onions, roasted grape tomatoes, there are a wide array of hot and cold sandwich options available.

The restaurant also offers a diverse collection of options to accommodate gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan preferences.

As a special treat, three lucky guests who join the Frisco loyalty program by August 31, will win free pizza for a year. Visit SpinPizza.com/Join today to enter and stay informed on all the latest updates.

The new restaurant will be located at 4387 Main Street. SPIN! Pizza operates 15 locations across Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas.