On July 20, 2023, The Athletic Club (TAC) announced its partnership with the North Texas city of The Colony for the renovation of the Five Star Complex at 4100 Blair Oaks Drive.

Starting on Sept. 1, 2023, the Dallas-based sports facility and sports management company will begin its five-year development plan for the 80-acre complex that houses five baseball fields, six soccer fields, two football fields and two softball fields. The development project includes the addition of a new, tech-enabled indoor multi-use sports facility that is expected to open in 2025.

“This partnership is exciting for us because of the improvements and enhancements that TAC will bring to the Five Star Complex,” said Mayor Richard Boyer in an official statement. “Our residents will benefit from additional sports and events that will take place here — without any increases to our taxpayers.”

The new facility will be located within the Five Star’s existing acreage and will feature a restaurant as well as indoor courts for various sports events such as basketball, pickleball, volleyball, cheerleading, martial arts and table tennis. Additionally, the space will be available for non-sports events like conferences, expos, film festivals and graduations.

In addition to the construction of the new indoor space, TAC will be in charge of the complex’s entertainment programming. The company plans to release its fall 2023 schedule in the coming weeks which will include sports events like baseball tournaments, 3-on-3 outdoor basketball, 7v7 football, fitness challenges and boot camps, kids and adult soccer, kickball and frisbee, entertainment and community-focus events along with two concession stands featuring chef-inspired meats to complete the experience for guests.

“We are committed to actively supporting The Colony’s schools, parks and recreational programs, and many inclusive community initiatives,” said in a statement TAC Co-Founder and President, Eric Woerner.

Both the city and TAC hope for the complex to become an attractive destination for residents and visitors. According to Mayor Boyer, “The Colony has become a destination location for Texans as well as regional and national travelers, and once fully redeveloped, The Athletic Club will be yet another great reason to come to town.”