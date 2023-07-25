It is soon time for another great year of education, and we have you covered with the best Collin County back-to-school events for the calendar year 2023-2024. Whether you are a (new) teacher, a parent or a student, there is something to do for everyone to start the new school year prepared.

Also, check the Collin County school calendars listed at the end to see the date for your (child’s) first day of school!

Come right in because this is the only list you’ll need.

When: July 27, 2023 | 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Panther Creek High School | 1875 PGA Pkwy, Frisco

The Frisco Chamber of Commerce hosts a new teacher welcome event at Panther Creek High School in Frisco. This beloved community event aims to celebrate, inspire and support educators as they embark on their new roles. Organizations can participate and reach educators, school staff and education leaders. It’s an excellent opportunity to establish connections, showcase products or services and gain brand recognition within North Texas’ esteemed educational community.

When: July 25, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: The Hope Center | 2001 W. Plano Parkway, Plano

The Hope Center in Plano organizes a back-to-school event. This event is especially for those leading Good News Clubs in the 2023-2024 school year. Whether you’re a returning GNC leader, team member or planning to start a GNC, this event is for you! Register now to learn about the upcoming year’s plans, curriculum, club registration, exciting CEF partnerships and more.

When: August 5, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

Join the back-to-school ice cream social and school supply drive on August 5, 2023, at The Monument Realty PGA District. You can enjoy a fun-filled evening with ice cream, a movie under the stars and face painters. Margaret’s Cones & Cups offers $1 ice cream cones to those who donate school supplies benefiting Frisco ISD. Some of the most needed items include wide-ruled notebook paper, composition notebooks and construction paper.

When: August 3, 2023 | 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cockrill Middle School | 1351 S Hardin Blvd, McKinney

This back-to-school event will occur on August 3, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Cockrill Middle School in McKinney. It is exclusively for 6th-grade students and their parents. Attendees are encouraged to follow their bell schedule and be present for the event, which will be highly beneficial. Join an informative and engaging gathering to kickstart the new school year.

When: July 26, 2023 | 4:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Plano Event Center | 2000 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

This fair at the Plano Event Center aims to provide students and families with resources, services and information, helping them prepare for a successful new school year. Plano ISD families in need can register to receive a backpack filled with school supplies. Additionally, on-site services include school registration, haircuts, food boxes, health screenings and immunizations. Join the fair for family activities, school resources and fun!

When: July 29, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Earnest B’s BBQ & Catering | 6100 Texas 121, Frisco

Mark your schedule to attend the back-to-school open house at Earnest B’s BBQ & Catering in Frisco. This annual event offers all students free food, backpacks and school supplies. You can meet the Dymensions Education team and local business owners and prepare for a successful school year ahead. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available. Register now for this exciting event!

When: August 4, 2023 | 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.

Where: Allen Public Library | 300 N. Allen Drive, Allen

Enjoy a pencil box decorating event on August 4, 2023, at the Allen Public Library. This event is an activity for students in grades 4 to 6, where they can decorate their wooden pencil boxes for the upcoming school year. Please note that space is limited to 35 participants. Tickets are available at the children’s desk 30 minutes before the program starts.

When: August 7, 2023 | 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Harmony Science Academy Plano | 550 Talbert, Plano

Join this event at Harmony Science Academy Plano on August 7, 2023. Parents can pick up car plates, receive important information and meet their student’s teachers to prepare for the new school year. Students are welcome to bring their school supplies to be ready for the first day of school. Don’t miss this opportunity to kick off a great new year!

When: July 29, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Credit Union of Texas Event Center | 200 E. Stacy Road #1350, Allen

All Community Outreach is organizing this annual campaign at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen on July 29, 2023, to support Collin County students needing extra support. Donate new school supplies to help these students start the new school year on the right foot. Look for the yellow school bus parked next to Allen Community Ice Rink.

When: August 5, 2023 | 4:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Academy Frisco | 11955 Coit Road, Frisco

The Legacy Academy Frisco hosts an open house on August 5, 2023, where you can experience a splash-tacular time with games, music and fun for the whole family. Discover the state and nationally-recognized child-care program and take advantage of exclusive registration discounts available only at the open house. Take advantage of this opportunity to make a wave in your child’s education.

See The Collin County School Calendars And First School Days

Farmersville School Calendar 2023-2024

First day of school: August 8, 2023

Frisco School Calendar 2023-2024

First day of school: August 9, 2023

Plano School Calendar 2023-2024

First day of school: August 9, 2023

McKinney School Calendar 2023-2024

First day of school: August 9, 2023

Allen School Calendar 2023-2024

First day of school: August 10, 2023

Blue Ridge School Calendar 2023-2024

First day of school: August 10, 2023

Celina School Calendar 2023-2024

First day of school: August 16, 2023

