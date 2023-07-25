Hungry Texans looking for fresh brunch options don’t have to look too far, as Jamaican restaurant The Island Spot is offering its own unique take on the classic meal.

Every Sunday, between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the restaurant is serving its brunch-style Jamaican meals that are sure to get everyone’s mouth watering.

In addition to the flavorful food, The Island Spot knows that no brunch is complete without mimosas, which is why the restaurant is providing a full-on mimosa fountain for the Sunday experiences.

Other features of The Island Spot’s brunches include live music from DJ Nappy, along with a hookah lounge area for Texas residents to partake in.

The family-owned restaurant offers both authentic Jamaican décor and cuisine, giving Texans the opportunity to indulge in the delicious flavors of the Caribbean while enjoying the establishment’s fun atmosphere.

Among The Island Spot’s menu offerings include fried plantains, coconut shrimp, fried chicken, several curry dishes, various Jerk-spiced protein meals and more.

For more information on The Island Spot, head to island-spot.com.