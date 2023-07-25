Following a surge in crimes on its buses and trains, DART launched a program with hopes of having one DART police officer on each train 24 hours a day. According to FOX 4, the program will include the DART Police Department, comprised of 220 officers, as well as 90 newly-hired security officers.

As reported by CBS News, the DART Police Department is experiencing officer shortages like other law enforcement agencies, and hiring new officers is a costly and time-consuming endeavor. The program is an attempt by the company to provide riders with immediate protection until a police officer gets involved. Currently, there are 45 new security officers already on patrol.

“Even if it’s a simple ride back and forth to the store, people need to feel safe when they’re riding the trains or on the buses. And that’s really behind the impetus behind this,” DART’s Gordon Shattles told FOX 4.

But adding security officers on train rides is not all the company is willing to do to bring a sense of security to its passengers. Beginning in August 2023, DART will launch another program aimed at helping its most vulnerable passengers.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the transportation company will beta-test a new multidisciplinary response team that will include DART police officers, paramedics and mental health clinicians whose job is to provide treatment to riders experiencing mental health issues or homelessness.

Starting this August, the program’s testing period will last 60 days with one rail team that will include a DART police officer trained in de-escalation techniques, a paramedic and a telemed behavioral clinician available for consultation. Simultaneously, a mobile team made up of three officials available for rail or bus operators will travel through the rail system or the company’s bus routes to assist them.

Local housing nonprofit organizations such as OurCalling and The Bridge as well as the SOAR program are also collaborating with the initiative. DART police Chief Charles Cato told The Dallas Morning News he hopes people will use these services instead of recurring exclusively to law enforcement.

