The Pro Volleyball Federation recently announced that Dallas, Texas will be the home of the professional women’s volleyball league’s newest expansion franchise.

The North Texas city’s brand new pro sports team was purchased by a Dallas-based acquisition group, which was spearheaded by Mandalorian Capital founder Armand Sadoughi. Other members of the investment group included a number of local business lawyers like Evan D. Stone, Michel Benitez and Mubina Benitez, among others.

“With the acquisition of the Dallas Pro Volleyball Federation franchise, our group is beyond excited to embark on this new journey,” said Sadoughi. “Volleyball is one of the most dynamic and fastest growing team sports by participation nationwide, and Dallas itself is an epicenter for the women’s game, with a long-standing tradition of excellence in the sport through its leading teams, clubs, players, and coaches.”

According to a release, the Dallas franchise will kick off its first season of play in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025. This will be the league’s second official season, with its inaugural season set to commence in February 2024.

Dallas will join a league that already established several franchises, with teams located in Atlanta, Orlando, San Diego, Columbus (Ohio), Grand Rapids (Michigan) and Omaha.

“From the very initial planning stages of our league, we knew Dallas was a market that we had to be in, so the announcement of our Dallas franchise marks another milestone for Pro Volleyball Federation and women’s professional volleyball overall,” said Stephen Evans, the co-founder of Pro Volleyball Federation. “As illustrated by sellout crowds at recent top-level international matches, the demand for the highest level of women’s volleyball in Dallas is immense.”

The expansion into Dallas makes perfect sense for a city that was referred to as the nation’s “Best City for Sports Business” by Sports Business Journal.

According to the Dallas Sports Commission, the North Texas city “consistently ranks among the top cities in the United States for sports fans,” exemplifying Dallas as “one of America’s true sports hubs.”

“Dallas has a proud and storied history with volleyball, and we celebrate that legacy with the addition of a Pro Volleyball Federation franchise,” said Monica Paul, executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission. “Volleyball is a staple in our community, as we annually host the Lone Star Classic National Qualifier, have hosted USA Volleyball Championships, and serve as home to more than 14,000 USAV members. We look forward to showcasing our region’s passion for the sport as we welcome the Dallas Pro Volleyball Federation team in 2025.”