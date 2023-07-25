Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant announced that country star Jon Pardi is set to perform live for two consecutive nights at the beginning of August, giving North Texans multiple opportunities to check out his can’t-miss show.

Originally slated to only perform for one night only, Pardi made the decision to extend his stay and play an extra show. He will now be performing on Thursday, Aug. 3, and Friday, Aug. 4 at the Durant, Oklahoma-based casino resort’s Grand Theater venue.

Renowned for his songwriting ability and timeless sound, Pardi is a country musician that has garnered recognition from esteemed organizations such as the Academy of Country Music, among others.

Pardi is fresh off of putting out his fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, which was released in September of last year. The album’s title track became the country musician’s fifth number-one single that he has accumulated through country radio.

Durant’s Choctaw Casino & Resort will be one of Pardi’s final U.S. stops on the first leg of his 2023 world tour before he heads overseas and plays for international audiences throughout the majority of August and September, according to a release.

Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is a AAA Four Diamond casino resort, entertainment and convention destination located about an hour north of Dallas-Fort Worth.

The Durant resort offers a large and spacious casino, filled with a variety of games; a four-star hotel with 1,600 luxurious rooms and suites, several restaurants and bars, a water park, among other features; a family-friendly district that includes a bowling alley, movie theater, numerous dining options, to name a few — and more.

Tickets for Pardi’s Aug. 3 and Aug. 4 shows can be purchased online via the Ticketmaster website.

For more information on Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant, head to choctawcasinos.com/durant. As Local Profile previously reported, besides music, Choctaw has a growing presence in golf tournaments.