It promises to be a week in which you can indulge in a lot of tequila sipping on National Tequila Day. However, if you love drinking wine instead, there are plenty of opportunities to also do that, such as, for example, at the Toulouse Cafe and Bar wine dinner experience in Plano.

And remember to grab your calendar to note down other forms of fun and entertainment that are on the agenda this week, including a concert from Jason Mraz, a new teacher welcome event and a drumline exposition.

Take a look at our selection of the must-go events happening before the real fun begins this weekend. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: akturer | shutterstock

When: July 24, 2023 | 4:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Stix Icehouse | 301 Eldorado Pkwy #100, McKinney

Tickets

Visit the DCI drumline exposition at The Stix Icehouse in McKinney for an unforgettable evening on July 24, 2023. You can delight in performances of three world-class DCI drum lines: Music City, The Mandarins, The Troopers and Santa Clara Vanguard. Proceeds from this unique event are entirely to support local high school band boosters. Experience sensational music and exceptional entertainment while savoring the lively atmosphere of The Stix Icehouse.

When: July 24, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Where: STK Steakhouse | 2000 McKinney Ave, Dallas

More info

Join the excitement at STK Steakhouse as they celebrate National Tequila Day on July 24, 2023. Indulge in the finest tequila-infused creations, including the renowned spiced watermelon with Patron Silver tequila and the perfect margarita with Milagro Silver tequila, cointreau & lime. Plus, you can Explore STK’s extensive Tequila Cellar menu for even more exquisite choices. Get ready for a tequila-filled extravaganza!

Photo: fer gregory | shutterstock

When: July 24, 2023 | 7:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena’s Laugh Out Lounge | 305 E. Virginia St. #104, McKinney

More info

Join the fun at The Comedy Arena’s Laugh Out Lounge for an open mic night this week. Prepare for an evening filled with laughter as local comics take the stage to test their latest jokes. The laid-back and chilled atmosphere guarantees a night of entertainment you will want to experience. If you’re a comic looking to participate, arrive at 6:30 p.m. to sign up for a 5-7 minute slot.

When: July 24 to 27, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Mexican Sugar | Multiple locations

Reserve

Experience the National Tequila Day celebrations at Mexican Sugar. On July 24, indulge in a curated tequila flight featuring over 150 options. Continuing the celebration from July 25 to 27, 2023, Mexican Sugar presents exclusive tequila pairing dinners in collaboration with Casa San Matías. Guests can enjoy a captivating four-course dinner showcasing the flavors of Mexico, perfectly complemented by Casa San Matías’ tequila selections.

Photo: stockkete | shutterstock

When: July 25, 2023 | 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Jasper’s | 1251 State St #950, Richardson

More info

Indulge in a delightful culinary experience at Jasper’s with the Orin Swift wine dinner on July 25, 2023. This event offers a carefully curated 5-course menu, perfectly paired with five distinct varieties of Orin Swift wines. To secure your spot for this event, you must make a reservation. You can email ChristineH@abacus-jaspers.com to reserve your place for this exquisite dining and wine-tasting affair.

Celebrate Tequila! Top National Tequila Day Specials In Collin County And Dallas It is time for the celebration of everyone’s favorite distilled beverage. On July 24, 2023, you can shot and sip your way through Collin County and Dallas to indulge in the best National Tequila Day servings.

When: July 25, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More info

Mark your calendars for July 25, 2023, as Vegan Vibrationz and Vegans After Dark present R&B/Hip Hop Night Sounds at Legacy Hall in Plano. You can experience an unforgettable night of great music by DJ Twin 1 and delightful vegan offerings. Enjoy cocktails, crunch wraps and a limited edition secret menu item. This free event promises a fantastic vibe, so arrive early for seating, as it is first-come, first-served.

Photo: hfng | shutterstock

When: July 26, 2023 | 6:30 p.m.

Where: Toulouse Cafe and Bar | 7301 Windrose Avenue, Suite C150, Plano

More info

Visit Toulouse Cafe and Bar at Legacy West this week for a gastronomic wine dinner experience. Immerse yourself in the flavors of Bordeaux as you savor a 5-course wine-pairing dinner thoughtfully crafted to complement exceptional wines from this renowned region. The event begins with a cocktail greeting at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:00 p.m. Limited seating is available, so reserve your spot early. Enjoy this unforgettable culinary journey.

Summer is here 10 Best Splash Pads In Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney Parents rejoice, splash pad season is here! We’re in Texas, and that means that as soon as May arrives, temperatures start to skyrocket. Suddenly, many of our favorite playgrounds are too hot to enjoy. Fortunately, local splash pads save the day, keeping our little ones entertained from now through September. Unless otherwise stated, these splash…

When: July 26, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Music Hall At Fair Park | Broadway Dallas, Inc. 909 1st Avenue, Dallas

More info

Experience the summer tour of Jason Mraz this week as he presents Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride. The musician’s summer tour begins on July 26, 2023, in Dallas at the Music Hall At Fair Park. Experience a return to pop music as Mraz performs tracks from his new studio album. Join him and his talented collaborators for an incredible night of music and dancing you won’t forget!

Photo: bartek zyczynski | shutterstock

When: July 27, 2023 | 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Panther Creek High School | 1875 PGA Pkwy, Frisco

More info

The Frisco Chamber of Commerce hosts the new teacher welcome event at Panther Creek High School in Frisco this week. This beloved community event aims to celebrate, inspire and support educators as they embark on their new roles. Organizations can participate and reach educators, school staff and education leaders. It’s an excellent opportunity to establish connections, showcase products or services, and gain brand recognition within North Texas’ esteemed educational community.

When: July 27, 2023 | 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park Amphitheater | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

More info

Experience the vibrant atmosphere at the Vitruvian Park Amphitheater this week on July 27, 2023, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free live music, food trucks, and outdoor games await you. You can enjoy the electrifying performance of Hotter Than July, a Stevie Wonder tribute band. Be a part of this memorable evening, and be prepared to groove to fantastic tunes.

When: July 29 to August 4, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Radha Krishna Temple | 1450 N Watters Rd, Allen

Register

JKYog hosts this program with Swami Mukundananda to help you realize your infinite potential and discover the divinity within you. Join the weeklong free program for adults, youth and children to learn universal principles for creating a life filled with peace and joy, unleash your God-given, divine potential and embark on a journey of self-growth and fulfillment. Register now to propel yourself into a realm of limitless possibilities!

Even More Great Things To Do This Week In Dallas & Collin County

Celebrate National Tequila Day At Vidorra

When: July 24, 2023 | 11:00 to 12:00 a.m.

Where: Vidorra | Multiple locations

More info

Tequila & Tacos Sponsored By Casamigos

When: July 24, 2023 | 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

Tickets

Play In the Park At Willowcreek Park

When: July 25, 2023 | 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Where: Willowcreek Park | 2101 Jupiter Rd, Plano

More info

95.9 The Ranch Presents Jamestown Revival

When: July 26, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall | 122 E. Exchange, Suite 200, Fort Worth

More info

Braid At Trees

When: July 27, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Trees | 2709 Elm Street, Dallas

More info

When: July 28 to 31, 2023 | 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Sheraton Dallas Hotel | 400 Olive Street, Dallas

Reserve

Visit AnimeFest, the ultimate event for anime enthusiasts! From July 28 to 31, 2023, at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel, immerse yourself in the anime world, whether you’re a regular attendee or cosplaying as your favorite character. AnimeFest offers the opportunity to meet top artists, mingle with fellow otakus, and browse a wide selection of anime accessories. Make sure to mark your calendars and join this exciting gathering of anime fans.

Photo: alex goncharov | shutterstock

When: August 5 to 26, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park Amphitheater | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

More info

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Latin music and dance at the Vitruvian Salsa Festival. This festival invites you to wear your dancing shoes and enjoy the fun. Experience live bands and DJs playing infectious rhythms, participate in salsa lessons, savor delicious offerings from food trucks and enjoy a lively atmosphere. Enjoy this exciting celebration of salsa music and culture!

When: August 19, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

More info

Visit Addison Circle Park for a fantastic evening filled with canine-focused activities, live music, food trucks and more. Pups and their humans can enjoy the pop-up dog park, canine cooldown doggie splash pad, pet treat truck and more. For pint-loving humans, the pints pavilion offers beer sampling from various breweries. Pack a picnic, bring your furry friends and experience an unforgettable pawty in Addison!