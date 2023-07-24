Portillo’s, the popular Chicago-style Italian beef and hot dog restaurant, is expanding its reach in North Texas with a second location in Allen and to get ready before the grand opening, the company is bringing its “Beef Bus” to Allen from July 25 to August 12. The bus, located at The Hampton Inn on West Stacy Road, will offer Allen residents a sneak preview of the menu headed their way.

The Allen location, set to open later this year south of Allen Premium Outlets, will feature the same Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, sausages and crinkle-cut fries that have made Portillo’s a hit in North Texas. The menu available on the “Beef Bus” includes a mini version of the Italian beef sandwich, along with other popular items.

And it’s not all tasty hot dogs and sandwiches. In addition to providing a taste of what is to come, the “Beef Bus” will hold job interviews for those interested in working at the Allen location. Those who attend an interview will be given a voucher for a free meal, further enticing potential employees.

As previously reported by Local Profile, Portillo’s made its debut in North Texas earlier this year when it opened a 7,900-square-foot location in The Colony on January 18. During the new location’s first 30 days, guest satisfaction scores outperformed the average of all of the company’s restaurants since 2021. CEO Michael Osanloo told investors during the company’s Q4 and full-year earnings call that The Colony location is an “iconic flagship restaurant” and expects it to perform closer to a Chicago store instead of a typical out-of-core location.

“I am a little surprised and overwhelmed by the response that we’ve gotten,” said Osanloo. “I think that Texas can be either hit or miss for restaurant companies. If you do well, if you really approach it with a sense of humility and work your butt off, you can be great. If you try to mail it in, just assume you’re going to be great, you might stub your toe.”

The Allen restaurant clocks in at 7,700 square feet, features seating for 170 guests, including the outdoor patio, and will have “a retro automotive garage theme.”