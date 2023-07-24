On the morning of July 23, 2023, a hot air balloon made a landing on the access road adjacent to U.S. Highway 75 in McKinney, close to Eldorado Parkway.

According to WFAA, Megan Benson captured the event on video and sent it, along with some photos, as she drove past the scene. The first photo shows the hot air balloon peacefully drifting through the Texas skies, while the subsequent ones reveal its landing on the access road. Once the balloon landed several bystanders tried to assist in moving the balloon, as it blocked several lanes on the road.

The McKinney Police Department told Local Profile that the Plano police dispatch gave the neighboring department a “heads-up” that they were tracking the incident with one of their units. However, the balloon crew quickly got it under control and no units were needed for assistance. Plano units told the McKinney police to disregard the incident.

“Officer Maxey observed a hot air balloon not doing so hot as it suddenly came rushing down from the sky,” Public Information Officer Jennifer Chapman told Local Profile. ”The balloon was engaged in a battle with a large tree. The tree was victorious. The hot air balloon was on the service road of SB Central Expy just north of El Dorado in McKinney. He rushed into action to assist the emboldened balloon pilot. The balloon crew were able to pack up their wreckage and cleared the roadway. What caused them to crash is still up in the air.”

It has yet to be confirmed whether the balloon involved in the incident was part of a touring company or if it was privately owned. The reports also have not yet disclosed whether any injuries were sustained during the balloon’s landing. The status of the passengers, if there were any, and the crew members involved in the incident has not been made public at the time.