Little Elm has recently revealed exciting plans for a Harry Potter Forbidden Forest event that will take over Little Elm Park this October. Even better, the magical experience might extend beyond Halloween, lasting for several months.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment set the date for the grand opening of Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience in Little Elm on October 28, 2023. This enchanting event will transport visitors into the captivating worlds of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies right in North Texas.

In this enchanting experience, visitors will embark on an outdoor trail adorned with mystical creatures like Hippogriffs, unicorns and Nifflers, where they can even try their hand at casting spells. The adventure concludes with a captivating themed village, offering delectable food, drinks and a gift shop. The event will welcome fans of all ages and the trail will take approximately 45-75 minutes to complete.

Though Texas is welcoming the Harry Potter experience for the first time, it has already delighted audiences in the U.K., New York, Brussels and Washington D.C. As of now, there has been no announcement regarding the end date, leaving the magic open to linger beyond the initial launch.

Tickets for the event must be purchased online through the Fever app or through the Forbidden Forest Experience page. Tickets will go on sale on July 27, 2023, at 10 a.m., but guests can join the waitlist for exclusive access.



According to the city of Little Elm, the majority of Little Elm Park will be open during this event with modified hours, closing daily at 3:30 p.m. The trails in Little Elm Park will be closed from September 4, 2023, to February 15, 2024; however, these trails make up a small portion of Little Elm’s trail system. The Lakefront Trail, Harts Branch Trail, McCord Park Trails, Cottonwood Park Nature Trail and other various neighborhood trails and trail links will be open during this time.