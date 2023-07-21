According to a new study, Texas has been revealed to be the fourth-most obsessed U.S. state when it comes to healthy eating.

The study, conducted by health information website Great Green Wall Health, sought out to discover which states were most eager to eat healthily by analyzing Google data.

To accomplish this, Great Green Wall Health says that it calculated what each American state was searching for online from a list of the 115 most common healthy eating search phrases, ranging from “healthy dinner recipes” to “healthy food near me.”

According to the study, The Lone Star State averaged around 1,822 monthly searches related to healthy eating per 100,000 people, which was the fourth-highest in the nation.

Great Green Wall Health also noted that Texas is home to numerous healthy food Instagram influencers, including the Dallas-based account @cookinwithmima, which has amassed two million followers.

The U.S. state that was found to have the highest amount of healthy eating inquiries was Colorado, averaging 2,114 monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

Rounding out the top five states was Arizona (ranked second, 19,010 searches per 100,000 people), Utah (third, 1,831 searches per 100,000 people) and New York (fifth, 1,803 searches per 100,000 people).

“Every month in the US, there are millions of searches related to healthy eating. This research offers a fascinating insight into what states these Google searches are predominantly coming from and highlights where in the U.S. is making a move in eating healthier,” said a spokesperson for Great Green Wall Health.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Great Green Wall Health’s research also revealed the states that were the least obsessed with looking up healthy food options.

Mississippi placed dead last in the rankings, having a monthly search average of 914 per 100,000 residents. Following behind Mississippi was West Virginia (958 searches) and Alaska (1,008 searches).

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 36.6% of Americans consume fast food regularly. Whilst there’s nothing wrong with fast food in moderation, it is important to balance it with a healthy and active lifestyle,” said a Great Green Wall Health spokesperson. “Seeking more nutritious recipes or ways to eat healthier is a significant first step to improving physical health and mental well-being.”