Fourteen hotels across North Texas are offering packages for this year’s Addison Oktoberfest.

“While Oktoberfest fans travel from across the country to attend Addison Oktoberfest, North Texas fans are also encouraged to make a Bavarian weekend of their Oktoberfest experience by booking a staycation in one of Addison’s 14 participating hotels,” said Amber Patterson, tourism manager for the town of Addison.

Addison Oktoberfest is an annual festival that puts a Texas twist on the traditional celebration of German culture and food. The festival will be held on Sept. 15 to 17 at Addison Circle Park.

The four-day, family-friendly festival is expected to include:

German entertainers in authentic costumes perform traditional Bavarian folk dances

Oompah music, sing-a-longs, yodels

Interactive games

Dachshund races

Children’s entertainment

A special Oktoberfest Paulaner Bier will be served, as well as German sausage, schnitzel, sauerkraut, strudel and giant pretzels.

Tickets for the event are set to go on sale on Aug. 3.

Along with single-day admission, event organizers have teamed up with hotels in the area to offer HotelPakets. Starting at $99, the Hotelpakets will include:

Lodging in Addison at one of the 14 participating hotels

Two single-day admission tickets for the festival

Two lapel pins

Two steins

Two Paulaner biers

For larger groups wanting to attend, event organizers are offering tables on the Partyhalle Deck.

Tables can be reserved and come with admission for eight, along with a commemorative .5L stein, one Paulaner bier and a commemorative lapel pin for each guest.

Admission is free for all visitors on Sept. 14 and 17. On Sept. 15 and 16, admission is $10. Kids nine-and-younger can always attend for free.

The Addison Circle Park is located at 4970 Addison Circle in Addison. For more information, click here.

The 14 hotels participating in offering HotelPakets, include: