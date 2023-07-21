Prepare to be whisked away into a realm brimming with Barbie-inspired marvels, activities and delightful surprises. Guests can embrace the spirit of Barbie and Ken by donning their finest Barbie attire for the grand movie premiere.

When: July 19 to 23, 2023 | Multiple times

Tickets

“We invite guests to indulge in the beauty of pink, embrace their inner fashionista and immerse themselves in the magical world of Barbie,” a statement from EVO said. “So step onto the pink carpet, embrace the sparkle and let Barbie’s legacy inspire you to shine brightly in a world where dreams truly come to life.”

The event features three free destinations at the venue:

The Barbie Beach Club

An extraordinary fusion of tropical allure and Barbie’s iconic charm. The entire space is transformed into a vibrant beach oasis, adorned with palm trees, light-up chairs, photo-op installations, and so much more! So grab your sunglasses & roller skates and dive into this unforgettable beach-themed experience, where dreams and reality collide.

Barbie Disco Dance Floor

Step into a dazzling world at Barbie’s Disco Dance Party, where shimmering lights, groovy beats, and a pulsating dance floor await you! Prepare to be transported back in time to the glamorous era of disco, where Barbie’s iconic style takes center stage.



Barbie Glam Boutique

A celebration of individuality, style, and the transformative power of fashion. We invite guests to embrace their inner diva, channel their unique sense of style, and experience the magic of Barbie’s glamorous world. So step into the spotlight and let your inner fashionista shine. Enjoy a glitter glam station, a larger-than-life photo installation, Barbie-inspired fashion, & more!

When: July 22 to 23, 2023 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5880 TX-121, Plano

More info

Strike your most charismatic pose at a Barbie-themed photo op, where you’ll have the chance to meet a real-life embodiment of Barbie herself. And that’s not all! Treat yourself to exclusive Barbie swag bags, available in limited quantities, so be sure to secure yours early. It’s an extraordinary addition to your leisurely brunch at any of the six waterfront restaurants. This delightful occasion is ideal for children of all ages, and, without a doubt, adults young at heart will enjoy the fun-filled experience too! Come on Barbie, let’s go brunch!