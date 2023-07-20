It is time for the celebration of everyone’s favorite distilled beverage. On July 24, 2023, you can shot and sip your way through Collin County and Dallas to indulge in the best National Tequila Day servings from top restaurants and bars.

Locations to put on your to-visit list include Kona Grill, Mexican Sugar, Urban Rio and STK Steakhouse, but there is so much more…

Come right in because this is the only list you’ll need.

Photo: malinkaphoto | shutterstock

When: July 24, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Where: Vidorra | Multiple locations

Enjoy Vidorra’s celebration of National Tequila Day on July 24, 2023. You can embrace the tequila spirit with $5 vidorritas and $10 off patron frozen flights, offering a tantalizing taste experience. DJ Juice will entertain guests at the Deep Ellum location, while Hooligan will keep the vibes alive in Addison. Join Vidorra for a tequila-filled day of fun and flavor!

Chuy’s

When: July 24, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Chuy’s | Multiple locations

Celebrate National Tequila Day in style at Chuy’s on July 24, 2023, so you can indulge in the finest tequila offerings, including fresh-squeezed, made-from-scratch rocks and frozen margaritas. Elevate your ‘rita with $1 tequila floaters and savor $5 top-shelf tequila shots. Enjoy Chuy’s frozen raspberry ‘rita, a delightful blend of fresh raspberry purée and Camarena Silver tequila, for a limited time.

Photo courtesy of Kona Grill

When: July 24, 2023 | 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Kona Grill | Multiple locations

Kona Grill invites you to its restaurants to indulge in Margarita Heaven on National Tequila Day. Enjoy a variety of margaritas, including the Margarita Flight with three flavors, served frozen. Join for Happy Hour on July 24th and pair your margaritas with delicious Happy Hour Bites, starting at only $6. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to elevate your National Tequila Day celebrations!

When: July 24, 2023 | 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

Indulge in the ultimate celebration of National Tequila Day at the Tequila & Tacos event, sponsored by Casamigos. On July 24, 2023, you can enjoy this 21+ event at the Monument Realty PGA District in Frisco. You can enjoy a walkaround tequila tasting featuring ten stations, each offering specialty Casamigos cocktails to sample, including margaritas and ranch waters. Enjoy this incredible tequila and taco experience!

Photo: gayvoronskaya_yana | shutterstock

When: July 22 to 24, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Tacodeli | Multiple locations

Join Tacodeli in celebrating National Tequila Day from July 22 to 24, 2023. With multiple locations participating, indulge in the festivities with $35 buckets of Epic Western tequila cocktails. Each bucket includes five canned tequila cocktails of your choice, offering a $50 value. Select from Epic Western Chispa Rita or Epic Western Paloma to enhance your National Tequila Day experience.

When: July 24, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen | 1401 Preston Rd, Plano

Celebrate National Tequila Day at Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen. On July 24, you can start the festivities with Andrew’s Ritas, available frozen or on the rocks. For an additional $5, enhance your Rita with an extra tequila shot. If you’re a tequila enthusiast, take advantage of the opportunity to savor a flight of Casamigos, Hornitos or Cuervo tequilas for only $18.

Photo courtesy of oneseven agency

When: July 24, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Where: STK Steakhouse | 2000 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Join the excitement at STK Steakhouse as they celebrate National Tequila Day on July 24, 2023. Indulge in the finest tequila-infused creations, including the renowned Spiced Watermelon with Patron Silver Tequila and the Perfect Margarita with Milagro Silver Tequila, Cointreau & Lime. Plus, you can Explore STK’s extensive Tequila Cellar menu for even more exquisite choices. Get ready for a tequila-filled extravaganza!

When: July 24 to 27, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Mexican Sugar | Multiple locations

Experience the National Tequila Day celebrations at Mexican Sugar. On July 24, indulge in a curated tequila flight featuring over 150 options. Continuing the celebration from July 25 to 27, 2023, Mexican Sugar presents exclusive Tequila Pairing Dinners in collaboration with Casa San Matías. Guests can enjoy a captivating four-course dinner showcasing the flavors of Mexico, perfectly complemented by Casa San Matías’ tequila selections.

Photo courtesy of nicki patel (strauss marketing-pr)

When: July 24, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Mexican Bar Company | 6121 West Park Boulevard Ste RS-10, Plano

Celebrate National Tequila Day in true Tex-Mex style at Mexican Bar Company in Plano. On July 24, 2023, Mexican Bar Company will delight guests with a special celebration featuring traditional flavors and unique cocktails from their specialty Tex-Mex menu, starting at 4:00 p.m. Enjoy the experience and further immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere while listing to the lively mariachi band performing at 5:30 p.m.

When: July 24, 2023 | 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Te Deseo | 2700 Olive St, Dallas

Join the celebration of National Tequila Day at Te Deseo. On July 24, 2023, Te Deseo invites you to indulge in their $7 margaritas available all day. Savor a variety of margaritas, including the classic Margarita Clásico and the spicy Margarita Picante. Complement your drinks with Te Deseo’s delectable Latin American cuisine, creating the perfect pairing for a memorable evening.

Photo: skupics | shutterstock

When: July 24, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Cantina Laredo | Multiple locations

Join the National Tequila Day festivities at Cantina Laredo. On July 24, select Cantina Laredo locations in North Texas invite you to create and sample your tequila flights. Build a personalized flight by selecting three Anejo, Reposado, Joven Tequilas or Mezcals for $15 per flight. With over 40 varieties of tequilas and mezcals to choose from, this is the ultimate tasting experience. Participating locations include Addison and Frisco.

When: July 24, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. 12:00 a.m.

Where: Urban Rio | 1000 14th St #100, Plano

Celebrate National Tequila Day at Urban Rio in Plano. On July 24, 2023, Urban Rio invites you to toast to one of the oldest spirits with their special offer of $5.00 tequila shots available all day. Embrace the flavors of tequila and enjoy this fantastic opportunity to indulge in a variety of tequila options. Enjoy this tequila-filled celebration at Urban Rio.

Photo courtesy of nicki patel (strauss marketing-pr)

When: July 26 to 29, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar | Multiple locations

From July 26 to 29, 2023, Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar invites you to raise your glass and indulge in their specialty-made Ranch Water cocktails. You can sip on the refreshing Ranch Water made with Aguasol Silver for $13 or Reposado for $14. Gather your amigos and immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere as the talented bartenders create delicious cocktails that transport you to the vibrant spirit of Mexico.

When: July 21 to 23, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Blue Mesa Grill | 8200 Dallas Parkway, Plano

Blue Mesa Grill celebrates National Tequila Day in style — and not just for one day! The best way to celebrate National Tequila Day is to stretch it out over several. So, from July 21 to July 23, enjoy the finest margaritas and top shelf margaritas for just $5. We’ll drink to that!

Even More National Tequila Day Sipping Options

Leela’s Pizza & Wine Bar – Uptown

When: July 24, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Leela’s Pizza & Wine Bar – Uptown | 2355 Olive St, Ste 145, Dallas

Shell Shack

When: July 24, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Shell Shack | Multiple locations

Dive Coastal Cuisine

When: July 24, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Dive Coastal Cuisine | 3404 Rankin Street, Dallas

Whistle Britches

When: July 24, 2023 | 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Whistle Britches | 2405 Dallas Pkwy SUITE 4, Plano

Ramble Room

When: July 24, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Ramble Room | 6565 Hillcrest Ave Ste 150, Dallas

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

When: July 24, 2023 | 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop | 2205 N Central Expy Suite 130, Plano

Escondido

When: July 24, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Escondido | 5950 Royal Lane Ste A, Dallas

Loop 9 BBQ

When: July 24, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Loop 9 BBQ | 2951 S State Hwy 161, Grand Prairie

TJ’s Seafood Market

When: July 24, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: TJ’s Seafood Market | 6025 Royal Lane #110, Dallas

Bar Louie

When: July 24, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Bar Louie | Multiple locations

Rodeo Bar

When: July 24, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Where: Rodeo Bar | 1321 Commerce Street, Dallas

Toasted Yolk

When: July 24, 2023 | 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Toasted Yolk | 4580 Beltline Rd, Addison

The Douglas

When: July 24, 2023 | 12:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Douglas | 6818 Snider Plaza, Dallas

Thirsty Lion

When: July 24, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Thirsty Lion | Multiple locations

The Rustic

When: July 24, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Rustic | 3656 Howell St, Dallas

BoomerJack’s

When: July 24, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: BoomerJack’s | Multiple locations

Mi Dia From Scratch

When: July 24, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Mi Dia From Scratch | 3310 Dallas Parkway, Ste 105, Plano

Joe Leo Fine Tex-Mex

When: July 24, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Joe Leo Fine Tex-Mex | 2722 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas

