Tequila fans can look forward to a special evening as Chído Taco Lounge has announced a unique dinner as part of their monthly series.

The restaurant will be hosting guest chef Samir Dhurandhar from the popular Nick and Sam’s Steakhouse. Chef Dhurandhar will be preparing an amuse-bouche followed by a four-course menu.

Each dish will be paired with a different Fuenteseca tequila. Fuenteseca is a unique brand of spirit because it ages its expressions much longer than the industry average. Fuenteseca offers seven, 11, 15 and 18-year-old bottles, those in attendance will have the opportunity to try them all.

“We’re always excited for our monthly tequila dinners, but this one is extra special,” says Chído Taco Lounge owner Blaine McGowan. “The combination of Chef Samir with world-class Fuenteseca tequilas isn’t something that comes around too often, so this is a unique opportunity for our guests to sample excellent food and rare spirits during one unforgettable dinner.”

The menu will feature an ora king salmon aguachile amuse bouche with hibiscus, charred strawberry, avocado and papadum, paired with Fuenteseca Blanco Cosecha.

A first course of lobster al pastor with cold water Australian lobster tail, pineapple miso and nopales, paired with Fuenteseca 7.

The second course will feature a consommé de pato with duck birria tortellini and queso fresco, paired with Fuenteseca 11.

Finally, for the third course an Ohmi beef tenderloin with yucca mojo, ancho truffle butter, Alaskan king crab flan and charred shishito, paired with Fuenteseca 15.

Guests will then finish the night with a banana tres leches with mango mezcal, toffee banana and shiso banana ice cream. The dessert course will be paired with Fuenteseca 18.

The Fuenteseca dinner event will take place on Tuesday, August 15 at 7 p.m. More information is available at chidodfw.com. Guests can call 469.200.5715 for reservations. The cost of the event is $420 per person.

Chído Taco Lounge is located at 6959 Lebanon Road, Suite 12, Frisco, TX.