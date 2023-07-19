In a bid to boost blood donations during the summer months, the city of Plano organized the Battle of the Badges, a blood drive competition between the Plano Police Department and the Plano Fire Department. The winner would not only claim bragging rights but also contribute to saving lives in the community.

After several weeks of campaigning and encouraging residents to donate blood and show support for their preferred department, the Plano Fire Department emerged victorious on July 13. The announcement was made via Facebook, where it was revealed that the fire department had received 296 votes, while the police department garnered 137 votes. This marks the first win for the fire department in the competition since 2006. Congrats to them!

The Plano Fire Department expressed its gratitude, writing on Facebook, “Thank you! However, the REAL winners are all those who rolled up their sleeves (literally) and donated in order to save lives. Thank you so much to everyone who participated! We couldn’t have done this without you!”

The timing of the blood drive is crucial, as the summer months tend to experience a decline in blood donation appointments. Families often go on vacation, and school blood drives become nonexistent. Statistics from the Stanford Blood Center indicate that roughly 50% of the donations are collected through community blood drives — including those at high schools.

James Black, a spokesperson for Carter BloodCare, explained the impact of students being on break. “So when our student donors are on break, it really has a ripple effect on the overall community blood supply,” Black told Plano Magazine.

The need for blood donations remains constant throughout the year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) likens the nation’s blood supply to a fuel tank, emphasizing the need for continuous replenishment to meet the demands of hospitals. The CDC reports that a U.S. patient requires a blood transfusion every two seconds, with a shortage of O+ and O- blood types.

“Each day, the Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations for patients at about 2,500 hospitals nationwide,” said Rodney Wilson, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross. “This need doesn’t stop for the season, weather, holiday, or a pandemic.”

The Battle of the Badges not only generated healthy competition between the city’s police and fire departments but also contributed to raising awareness about the ongoing need for blood donations. The success of this year’s campaign in Plano serves as a reminder to communities across the country to take action and save lives through blood donation.