The Regional Transportation Council has given its approval for the continuation of Collin County Rides, a program that offers transit services to seniors and individuals with disabilities in Allen and Fairview, allocating up to $1.8 million to ensure the service can carry on after September 30.

Currently, the services in the program are provided by Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART,) although the contract is set to expire later this year. However, Denton County Transportation Authority has stepped up to extend transit services after DART’s contract lapses.

Initially, the program will be funded by approximately $300,000 from the local council funds, with Allen and Fairview matching the amount. Additional operations will be financed using funds from the Federal Transit Administration Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program.

According to Community Impact, while Allen and Fairview have committed to sustaining their involvement, Wylie, another city served by the Collin County Rides program, is exploring alternative options for transit services. Should Wylie request funding assistance, the council will consider further action.

Before DART’s contract for the initiative expires, several agreements need approval from the Denton County Transportation Authority, as well as Allen and Fairview.

The Senior Program Manager, Shannon Stevenson, expressed concern that if the funding is not approved, the service may be suspended, leading to gaps in coverage. She explained to Community Impact that funding is being divided into two phases due to the time it takes to secure federal funds.

To qualify for the program, users must be either 65 years or older or have a qualifying disability. They must also be a permanent resident of a qualifying city. Once registered, users can travel throughout Collin County as long as the trip’s origin or destination is within their resident city.

As of April, over 400 users were registered for the program, according to a staff presentation. The continuation of the Collin County Rides program is a vital lifeline for seniors and those with disabilities, underscoring the importance of a smooth and timely funding process to maintain essential transit services in the region.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that this service is not interrupted between now and Oct. 1,” said Stevenson.