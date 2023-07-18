This week, the PGA of America announced that it formed a new partnership with North Texas-based nonprofit organization Nancy Lieberman Charities.

Nancy Lieberman Charities is an organization — established by former pro basketball player Nancy Lieberman — that “focuses on improving outcomes for underserved youth in the areas of education, health, wellness, and career/life preparedness.”

The nonprofit has several different initiatives, including basketball camps, various scholarships, STEM/technology programs and more.

According to a release, the aim of the newfound partnership between the two organizations is to “provide an introduction and pathway to the game and business of golf for Dallas-Fort Worth youth and college students from diverse backgrounds.”

As part of the partnership, the North Texas nonprofit organization’s summer basketball program, Nancy Lieberman & TJ Cline Basketball Camps, will be hosting one hour golf clinics each day between July 17-19 and July 31-Aug 2 at FieldhouseUSA in Frisco, Texas.

During each camp day, PGA of America Education Faculty Staff Members Richard Brown (a PGA Master Professional) and Eric Hogge (a PGA Certified Professional) will be in attendance to teach golf fundamentals to more than 400 youth between the ages of 5-17.

“The game of golf promotes qualities of sportsmanship, honesty, etiquette and a healthy, active lifestyle,” said PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross. “These attributes align wonderfully with the values Nancy and her son TJ promote during their camps. Having PGA of America Coaches included is a great privilege and a tremendous opportunity to introduce the game of golf.”

In addition to the clinic, the partnership will also provide 20 students from the Dallas-based Paul Quinn College — the oldest historically black college west of the Mississippi River — with the opportunity to visit the Home of the PGA of America and learn about the golf industry.

The career-based event will take the students on a tour of the Home of the PGA of America and the PGA Coaching Center, as well as host a panel discussion with Lieberman and PGA of America staff members.

“I’m really excited for Nancy Lieberman Charities and our PGA partnership, it’s our commitment to make the sport more accessible by bringing renowned golf experts to Dallas youth,” said Lieberman. “There has been a lack of access and exposure of golf amongst young minorities. We are introducing youth not only to the sport, but also to the business with new mentorship relationships that will encourage them to pursue opportunities they may never have otherwise.”

For more information on the PGA of America, head over to pga.com.