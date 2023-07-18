McKinney’s new H-E-B will begin operations on Wednesday, July 19 at 6 a.m. The store’s location will be near Eldorado Parkway and Custer Road.



The McKinney store will be open every day of the week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will offer a spacious curbside zone at the rear of the store, a fuel station complete with a car wash, a drive-thru pharmacy and True Texas BBQ.



“We are thrilled to be breaking ground on our third store in Collin County in the vibrant community of McKinney,” Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B executive vice president of North West Food Drug, previously said. “Our company, just like the city of McKinney, has a rich history in Texas. We have a passion and commitment to serve the cities in which we operate. We look forward to adding more than 500 McKinney Partners to our HEB family and giving back to organizations that help this area thrive.”



The location held a groundbreaking event in early March of this year. After Dr. Mark Turman, executive director of the Denison Forum, blessed the land, H-E-B announced it will be donating $10,000 to each of the following nonprofit organizations to mark the occasion: Seed Project Foundation, Community Garden Kitchen, Love Life Foundation, Hugs Café and City Church.



H-E-B is actively hiring and looking for workers to fill a variety of positions. Available positions are full-time and part-time in all departments, including bakery, deli, produce, seafood, market, catering, in-store selling, eStore, checkers, CSA, True Texas BBQ restaurant and more.



Local Profile previously reported the exterior design of the new McKinney store will have a modern, distinctive character, designed to integrate into the McKinney community. The unique property also has a tree preserve located between the store and residential neighbors to provide a natural buffer and privacy.



The grocery chain can seem overwhelming with its wide range of products and countless aisles. But don’t fret we have you covered! Visit the link here to learn what you should know before shopping.

