The hot summer weather might make you sweat, but if you want to sweat some more, this week has you covered with not one but two fitness classes.

And if you would rather work on your creative skills than your body, consider joining the Nature Lover Art Camp or let others showcase their art to you during the various concerts this week, including one from the legendary Jackson Browne.

Take a look at our selection of the must-go events happening before the real fun begins this weekend. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: 5ph | shutterstock

When: July 19, 2023 | 10:00 a.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More info

Join the celebration of National Daiquiri Day at Legacy Hall on July 19. Savor the spirit of this special occasion with $6 Bacardi & Daiquiris available all day long. Indulge in the refreshing flavors of these classic cocktails and make the most of this beloved holiday. Whether you’re an enthusiast or looking to try something new, Legacy Hall is the perfect destination to commemorate National Daiquiri Day in style.

When: July 18 to 20, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Historic McKinney Farmers Market at Chestnut Square | 315 S. Chestnut Street, McKinney

Tickets

Step back in time and experience the life of pioneer children at Prairie Camp – Summer Break edition this week. You can join this event at the Historic McKinney Farmers Market at Chestnut Square. Dive into baking from scratch, visiting the blacksmith, tin punching, sewing/weaving and soap making, offering a hands-on homesteading experience. Ideal for ages 7-13, each day begins with de-modernizing and a class photo.

Photo: furtseff | shutterstock

When: July 17, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Haggard Park | 901 E 15th Street, Plano

More info

The Plano Community Band will perform free concerts all summer, featuring music for all ages, at Mondays In The Park 2023. This time, the event centers around celebrating Plano’s Sesquicentennial. On July 17, 2023, you can head to Haggard Park in Plano for another delightful evening, so bring your kids and grandkids for a fun-filled time under the trees. Enjoy this unforgettable community celebration!

When: July 20, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson

Tickets

Visit the Eisemann Center in Richardson this week to experience the performance of My Son The Waiter, presented by Brad Zimmerman. This hilarious and inspiring story delves into the determination and dedication required to pursue one’s artistic dreams. Discover the sweet rewards that come from never giving up on your passions. Get your tickets now to enjoy this meaningful experience.

Photo: african studio | shutterstock

When: July 19, 2023 | 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Tostitos Championship Plaza | 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco

More info

Mark the Summer Sweat Session at The Star in your agenda. Taking place on July 19, 2023, this free monthly summer series offers various fitness classes, including yoga, HIIT and cardio dance parties. Just bring your mat, water bottle and high energy! Towels will be available. Stay afterward for refreshments, giveaways, music and exclusive dining offers in The Star District.

When: July 19, 2023 | 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 East 16th Street, Plano

More info

The Texas Sculpts II exhibition at the ArtCentre of Plano organizes a special “Lunch & Learn” event this week on July 19, 2023. Texas Sculpts II accompanies a two-month exhibition featuring the works of 12 highly recognized sculptors from across Texas. You can explore various materials used in their creations, including wood, marble and fiber. Secure your tickets now to experience the artistry and craftsmanship of Texas sculptors.

Photo: kristy blokhin | shutterstock

When: July 20, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 N Tennessee St, McKinney

More info

Discover the vibrant McKinney Night Market at Historic Downtown McKinney on July 20, 2023. Stroll along East Louisiana Street between Tennessee and Chestnut Street, where you’ll find 20+ local artisans and crafters showcasing their creations. During the event, you can immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere, accompanied by live music. Enjoy this exciting collaboration between Downtown McKinney and The Historic McKinney Farmers Market.

When: July 19, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Texas Trust CU Theatre | 1001 Texas Trust Way, Grand Prairie

Tickets

See the legendary Jackson Browne this week in a captivating performance at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie. On July 19, 2023, Browne will enchant the audience with his incredible talent and poignant songwriting. Known for his emotionally charged and politically conscious music, Browne has left an indelible mark on popular music. This concert is a must-see event. Get your tickets now!

Photo: jacob lund | shutterstock

When: July 18, 2023 | 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano

More info

Join Camp Gladiator this week for an exhilarating outdoor group fitness class at Legacy West. On July 18, 2023, you can experience the power of Camp Gladiator’s cardio and strength training workouts. Held every Tuesday and Thursday, these classes occur on the 5th and 6th floor of parking garage AB at 5:00 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Take advantage of this opportunity to break a sweat and achieve your fitness goals.

When: July 19, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Trees | 2707 Elm Street, Dallas

Tickets

Prepare for an unforgettable night of hip-hop this week as Souls of Mischief takes the stage at Trees in Dallas. This event promises an energetic performance by the legendary group. Known for their influential contributions to the genre, Souls of Mischief will deliver a dynamic show filled with classic hits and infectious beats. Secure your tickets now to be a part of this hip-hop experience you will want to experience.

Even More Great Things To Do This Week In Dallas & Collin County

Pioneer Camp 3

When: July 17, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 West 15th Street, Plano

More info

Enuff Z’Nuff

When: July 20, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Trees | 2707 Elm Street, Dallas

Tickets

PGA High School Golf National Invitational: Boy’s Event

When: July 17 to 19, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Omni PGA Frisco Resort | 4341 PGA Pkwy, Frisco

More info

Nature Lover Art Camp

When: July 17 to 21, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Jump Into Art Studios | 404 N Church Street, McKinney

More info

Sitcom Trivia Night

When: July 18, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Tickets

Photo: pavel1964 | shutterstock

When: July 22, 2023 | 8:00 a.m.

Where: Mi Cocina in Klyde Warren Park | 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas

More info

Join the 3rd annual Mambo Miles 5K. This year’s race starts at Mi Cocina in Klyde Warren Park. Participants will receive a Mambo Miles finishers medal. They can celebrate at the finish line with the famous Mambo Taxi margarita made with Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Hampton Water Rosé, or Eight Elite Light Lager. The festivities continue at Klyde Warren Park, featuring a tequila garden, live music, food trucks and more.

When: July 28 to 31, 2023 | 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Sheraton Dallas Hotel | 400 Olive Street, Dallas

Reserve

Visit AnimeFest, the ultimate event for anime enthusiasts! From July 28 to 31, 2023, at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel, immerse yourself in the anime world, whether you’re a regular attendee or cosplaying as your favorite character. AnimeFest offers the opportunity to meet top artists, mingle with fellow otakus, and browse a wide selection of anime accessories. Make sure to mark your calendars and join this exciting gathering of anime fans.

Photo: alex goncharov | shutterstock

When: August 5 to 26, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park Amphitheater | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

More info

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Latin music and dance at the Vitruvian Salsa Festival. This festival invites you to wear your dancing shoes and enjoy the fun. Experience live bands and DJs playing infectious rhythms, participate in salsa lessons, savor delicious offerings from food trucks and enjoy a lively atmosphere. Enjoy this exciting celebration of salsa music and culture!