August 10 is National S’mores Day and in preparation for the big day, Solo Brands is set to break the Guinness World record of most people making s’mores at the same time. The company behind the popular table fire pit brand Solo Stove partnered with Chicken N’ Pickle to host a s’mores roasting event.

The current record is 801, set by the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee/Williamson County in August 2018 in celebration of National S’mores Day and as a way of teaching the Girl Scouts about fire safety. Now, Solo Brands hopes to bring together 1,500 people from the community to gather around hundreds of tabletop fire pits specially etched to commemorate the event. At the end of the event, 500 lucky participants will walk with the Solo Stove Mesa fire pits.

But there’s s’more! In addition to roasting these summer camp delicacies, the event will offer yard games and pickleball matches for friends and family. They even invited NBA Forward Maxi Kleber of the Dallas Mavericks to sign autographs, take pictures and play a little pickleball with fans.

The attempt rules are simple: for a s’more to count for the record, each participant must make their own s’more without assistance and eat the entire treat, an arduous feat no doubt.

“National S’mores Day is a very important holiday for Solo Stove, and each year we look for bigger and better ways to honor this delicious holiday,” said Tyler DiGiovanni, director of partnerships at Solo Stove in a statement. “This year, we decided that setting a Guinness World Record would not only officially put the Solo Stove name next to ‘s’mores’ in the history books, but it would also be a great way to gather our local community around a campfire.”

S’morespalooza will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Chicken N’ Pickle’s location in Grapevine (4600 Merlot Avenue) and the world record attempt will start at 6:45. The event is free, but if you get a ticket you must participate in the attempt.