On July 6, 2023, Plano police asked residents to stay indoors following an aggravated robbery. One suspect was arrested after a chase, but the other remained at large. On July 13, 2023, Plano Police detectives detained the second suspect.

Plano Public Information Officer Jennifer Chapman previously told Local Profile that police do not often ask residents to stay indoors, but because the suspect was armed, they should stay cautious. Said Chapman, “We don’t often tell people to stay in their homes because we don’t normally have a crime that happens like this.”

According to police, the victim made arrangements to sell a firearm to someone they met on a gun trading platform. They agreed to meet in person that evening. However, two individuals pointed their weapons at the victim during the transaction and stole the firearm intended for sale.

The victim contacted 911 immediately after the incident, while the suspects fled in a dark sedan. Officer Vaughn, a patrol officer in Plano, noticed the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. But, the suspects refused to stop and continued to evade the officer. The pursuit eventually concluded in the 900 block of K Avenue, where the suspects abandoned their vehicle and fled in opposite directions. A perimeter was established, but the suspects were not located. Due to the absence of firearms in the suspect’s vehicle, officers suspected that the suspects remained armed and posed a threat. Residents in the area were asked to stay indoors.

Police deployed additional officers to aid in the search for the suspects: a K9 unit, drone operators, the DPS101 helicopter and utilized social media for assistance. Eventually, one of the suspects, Doquajanika Ruff, a 20-year-old female from Irving, was apprehended carrying multiple firearms, including the victim’s weapon. Ruff is now facing charges of aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying of weapons, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and theft of a firearm. Currently, she is being held at the Collin County Detention Center in McKinney, TX. Continuing the investigation, Plano Police detectives arrested the second suspect, Altonio Brown, a 31-year-old male from Grand Prairie, on July 13, 2023. Brown was charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

“We would like to thank the public and the media for avoiding this area while we actively searched for these suspects,” Plano Police said in a statement. “We also received many tips that helped us in the investigation and search for the suspects! This is just another proud example of the Plano community working in partnership with the police department to eliminate criminal activity in our city.”