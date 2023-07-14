After conducting a thorough nationwide search, which attracted more than 40 applicants from 11 different states, the city of Melissa selected Erik Stokes as its new Chief of Police. Chief Stokes will officially begin his duties on August 1, 2023.



Over the course of two months, Melissa City Manager Jason Little led the search committee responsible for evaluating all the candidates. According to the city of Melissa, choosing the final candidate proved to be a demanding task due to the large number of applicants.



“We are thrilled to bring Chief Stokes on as our Police Chief,” Little said. “We maintain a strong conviction that Melissa continues its commitment to select passionate leaders to meet the community’s immediate and future needs. Chief Stokes will be a great fit for this premier department, and I am so honored he and his family will join this great City.”

Starting his career as a patrol officer in the Farmers Branch Police Department back in 1994, Chief Stokes climbed the ranks, steadily progressing from Investigator to Corporal, Sergeant, and finally, Lieutenant. Recognizing his exceptional abilities, he was appointed assistant chief in 2020, solidifying his reputation as a respected leader in the law enforcement community.

Chief Stokes obtained a master’s degree in criminal justice from Midwestern State University. He holds a master peace officer certificate along with multiple certifications in law enforcement. His pursuit of professional development led him to graduate from renowned institutions such as the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration School of Police Supervision, the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas and the F.B.I. National Academy.

Throughout his career, Chief Stokes was the recipient of numerous accolades, including being honored as the Farmers Branch Police Officer of the Year in 2000 and Supervisor of the Year in 2014. He actively contributed to his community by serving as an advisor and supervisor for the Farmers Branch Police Explorer Post. He also maintains memberships in esteemed associations such as the Crime Prevention Association, Texas Police Chiefs Association, North Texas Police Chiefs Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Chief Stokes steps into the role previously held by retiring Police Chief Duane Smith, who successfully transformed the department from a small four-person unit into a modern and well-equipped organization comprising approximately 25 highly-trained professionals.