On July 10, 2023, Medical City announced the ER department at Stonebridge in McKinney reopened to provide full-service emergency care for residents.

The facility located at 8995 W. University Drive at the intersection of W. University Drive and N. Custer Road, was temporarily closed in March 2020 to better direct resources and staff during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with resources once again available, the medical center is able to once again offer vital emergency care 24 hours a day.

“We are thrilled to expand access to high-quality, safe emergency care closer to home for many Collin County residents — backed by all of the resources and clinical expertise of Medical City McKinney,” said Medical City McKinney CEO Ernest Lynch in an official statement.

Medical City expects the ER Stonebridge center to offer the same level of care patients could find at hospital-based ERs but with shorter wait times as well as a seamless admission to Medical City McKinney in case a higher level of care or inpatient services are required, depending on the case.

Staffed with board-certified emergency physicians and emergency-trained nurses, the facility also includes 12 completely private patient treatment rooms, two of which are for pediatric care, a dedicated trauma code room, a medical laboratory with on-site blood bank, staff pharmacist and an imaging suite complete with X-rays, computerized tomography scans and ultrasound.

In addition to a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Medical City McKinney added a good deed to the celebration by presenting a $5,000 donation to the Collin College Department of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) dedicated to the education and development of quality emergency medical professionals in the science of prehospital emergency medicine.

Patients can be dropped off directly in front of the ER entrance and the center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and has a free parking lot.