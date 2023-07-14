Luxury jeweler David Yurman recently announced the opening of its newest boutique in Plano, Texas.

Located at Legacy West, the brand new store officially opened up to the public on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The Plano location is the fourth boutique that David Yurman has opened in Texas, previously opening stores in Dallas, Austin and Cypress.

The jewelry retailer says that the Plano store will provide “an intimate and exclusive shopping experience in a region where customers have shown a true appreciation for David Yurman quality, craftsmanship, and innovative style.”

The boutique is 2,000 square feet in size, and features design choices based on David Yurman President Evan Yurman’s vision for the brand’s future, according to an official statement.

Among the design features of the North Texas boutique include a limestone fluted façade at the entranceway to greet customers, elegant flooring that is lined with dark cardoso and pale bardiglio marble slabs, as well as a luxurious open-air customer consultation area that is furnished with mid-century modern pieces — which were inspired by the Yurman family’s personal collections.

Founded in 1980 by artists David and Sybil Yurman, David Yurman is an American luxury jewelry brand that instills creativity, innovation and impeccable craftsmanship into its line of products, according to the retailer’s website. David Yurman offers a wide range of jewelry products, such as bracelets, rings, necklaces, earrings, watches and more. The retailer crafts its jewelry out of a variety of metals, including sterling silver, rose gold and yellow gold, among others.

The luxury jewelry brand also has a long history of supporting numerous charitable organizations and socially responsible initiatives, working with The Trevor Project, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and The Shawn Mendes Foundation, to name a few.

The David Yurman Plano store is located at 7801 Windrose Ave. It is open Monday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, head over to the David Yurman website.