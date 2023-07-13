Several big cats once under the ownership of the renowned Siegfried & Roy duo at the Secret Garden in Las Vegas have found a new home in an animal sanctuary in Wylie.

According to Blue Ribbon News, five cats were taken in by In-Sync Exotics wildlife center after the Secret Garden permanently closed. Other animals from the Secret Garden were sent to another sanctuary in Scott Mills, Oregon.

In-Sync Exotics was chosen as the permanent home for these big cats due to their exceptional team, experience with similar exotic felines and impressive facility. The decision to entrust In-Sync with not only adopting these animals but also overseeing their transportation was influenced by their renowned reputation in the international community for successfully relocating and transporting large exotic cats during their transition to a new habitat.

The new animals in the Wylie sanctuary are 9-year-old white lions Madiba and Timba-Masai, 14-year-old black leopard Shadow and 19-year-old spotted leopards Neruda and Ibasa.

“We are honored to have been selected to care for these amazing animals for the rest of their lives,” Founder and Executive Director of In-Sync Exotics Vicky Keahey said in a statement. “We look forward to providing them the highest level of care with the utmost respect for their well-being that we pride ourselves in giving our 75 other exotic cats who live with us at In-Sync Exotics.”

While the cats become acclimated to their new home, the sanctuary asks that visitors give the animals some space before spending too much time gathered near their enclosures.

Guests can visit the wildlife center to see the animals from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Guided group tours are available seven days a week but must be registered in advance.

In-Sync Exotics’ goal is to rescue mistreated exotic cats and provide them with lifetime care while educating the public on exotic animal protection. According to the sanctuary they promote legislation that outlaws poaching, abuse and uncontrolled breeding of exotic cats.