Three individuals were arrested by the Patrol Division of the Prosper Police Department, as they were linked by the criminal investigations division to a string of eight vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Villages of Legacy and Whitley Place neighborhoods in Prosper. These incidents date back to April 2023.

With assistance from the Prosper PD Crime Analysis Unit (CAU), detectives identified the three subjects and a related vehicle believed to be used in the Prosper crimes. The suspects were also found in connection to similar burglaries in the cities of McKinney, Frisco and Waxahachie.

At around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Prosper PD received a Flock Safety Alert indicating the suspect vehicle was in town. Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop and confirmed that the vehicle and occupants matched the suspects involved in the Prosper burglaries.

According to police, all three subjects were taken into custody and are “facing various warrants and charges.” During a vehicle search, officers discovered five hidden firearms, one of which was confirmed stolen. Police also found multiple credit cards from recent burglaries in neighboring Celina.

“I want to commend the tireless efforts of our patrol division, CID and CAU that led to these subjects being removed from the streets of North Texas,” said Prosper Police Chief Doug Kowalski. “The illegal behavior of these suspects has negatively impacted residents in normally quiet neighborhoods in Prosper, as well as other cities in this region. Good policing and superb technology landed these subjects in the hands of law enforcement agencies that will work to have them prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The joint investigation conducted by CID and CAU led to the discovery of leads involving other individuals outside of Prosper, resulting in their referral to the DEA and ATF for their involvement in various offenses.