Kansas City-based company Chicken N Pickle has announced that it will be opening up a new location in Allen, Texas next year, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Chicken N Pickle is an indoor/outdoor entertainment complex that offers pickleball — a popular activity that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong — as well as numerous yard games, such as cornhole and shuffleboard.

Update 7/13/2023 1:00 p.m.: According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, construction at the Chicken N Pickle Allen location at Johnson Road and Quail Covey Road will begin Sept 2023 and will be finished by Sept 2024.

According to the document, the building will cost $14.7 million and span 43,000 square feet. As reported by the Dallas Business Journal, the restaurant is expected to expand through a two-story space. Additionally the building will feature an indoor, single-story pickleball court as well as outdoor courts.

In addition to providing recreational entertainment, the venue also has a restaurant for casual dining, as well as several bars for guests to grab a cold beverage following their intensive cardio workouts on the pickleball courts.

For individuals that are interested in learning the sport of pickleball, Chicken N Pickle provides instructors on-site that teach clinics about the game’s fundamentals, strategies, etc.

Pickleballers that are more interested in hitting the courts without instruction, however, can simply reserve a court. Prices for court rentals range from $20 per hour (on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) to $40 per hour (weekdays after 5 p.m. and weekends).

The Kansas City company has previously expanded its entertainment venues into San Antonio and Grand Prairie, and will also be opening up another location in Grapevine in January 2023.

According to Rebusiness Online, the planned Chicken N Pickle location in Allen will be built at The Farm, which is a 135-acre mixed-use development from real estate developer JaRyCo.

Chicken N Pickle is scheduled to open in Allen, Texas in late 2023.

To learn more about the Kansas City-based company and its unique entertainment complexes, click here.