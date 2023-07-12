This third weekend of July has it all for you: from hilarious comedy to spectacular mixed martial arts (MMA) sports, from captivating musical performances to artistic indulgence and from creepy haunted house slasher thrills to family-friendly outdoor farmers market shopping. And what better way to end your weekend of activities and fun than with some delicious ice cream on National Ice Cream Day?

When: July 15, 2023 | 9 a.m.

Where: Chestnut Square Historic Village | 315 S Chestnut St, McKinney

Visit Chestnut Square Historic Village this weekend for an early National Ice Cream Day celebration. You can indulge in homemade samples, explore the ice cream making tent and enjoy ice cream-themed games. Browse market vendors offering ice cream-themed items and discover the history of ice cream production. Then, cast your vote for your favorite flavor and stay for the grand announcement of the winner at 11:00 a.m.

When: July 14, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Enjoy an evening of music at the Lexus Box Garden in Plano. Eagles Tribute: The Long Run will transport you back to the golden rock and roll era, faithfully reproducing the iconic sound that made the Eagles legendary. For an exclusive weekend experience, reserve a Balcony VIP Lounge [21+] for dedicated cocktail services, plush seating and the ultimate view of the stage.

When: July 15, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Frisco| Multiple locations

Downtown Frisco is the location for Music on Main Street this weekend. This program, organized by Melody of Hope, a non-profit organization, showcases local artists who believe in the transformative power of music. Music on Main Street aims to touch hearts and create positive change through the universal language of music. Join the event and experience the uplifting melodies that can make a difference in someone’s life.

When: July 14 to 15, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel | 900 E Lookout Dr, Richardson

Visit the Texas Author Con book signing at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel this weekend. This free admission event features 60 authors from diverse genres such as Romance, Western, Mystery, Fantasy, Thriller and Horror. You can enjoy hourly door prizes, engaging discussion panels and book readings throughout the day. Enjoy this opportunity to meet talented authors and explore a variety of genres.

When: July 15, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Christ United Methodist Church | 3101 Coit Road, Plano

Make sure to catch Cosmic Compositions, a family-friendly musical exploration of space. This event occurs at the Christ United Methodist Church in Plano, featuring Shira Samuels-Shragg as the orchestra conductor. You can book tickets today to experience a 75-minute orchestral journey through captivating music inspired by celestial beauty, including pieces from Star Wars and classical composers’ interpretations of the cosmos.

When: July 14, 2023 | 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson

This weekend, be captivated by the enchanting melodies of the Rising Star Quartet Contest at the Hill Performance Hall in the Eisemann Center, where you can witness the talent of acapella singers aged 25 and younger. This event offers an evening filled with the harmonious charm of barbershop quartet singing, proudly sponsored by Sweet Adelines International, a renowned nonprofit fostering barbershop music across 15 countries. Tickets are on sale now!

When: July 16, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Margaret’s Cones & Cups at The Monument Realty PGA District in Frisco. On July 16, visitors can enjoy the year’s sweetest weekend day with a special offer. The first 100 guests receive a complimentary scoop of their choice. This offer is limited to one free ice cream scoop per person and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Enjoy this delightful treat!

When: July 14 to July 16, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St, McKinney

Visit the Living Waters art exhibit at the Cove in McKinney this weekend. Renowned painter Vicky Saylor will showcase her work, reflecting the beauty and contradictions in God’s creation. Through her impressionistic oil paintings, Vicky captures figures, landscapes and flowing water to symbolize the gift of life. Her art resonates with viewers with profound joy and deep sadness, evoking shared human experiences, emotions and memories.

When: July 15, 2023 | 5:30 p.m.

Where: Comerica Center | 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco

Experience the thrill of Peak Fighting Championship 30 at the Comerica Center in Frisco. This action-packed event on Saturday, July 15, at 5:30 p.m., promises to entertain you with an exciting lineup of fights. Get ready to witness the intense battles as fighters showcase their skills inside the cage. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and tickets are available for purchase.

When: July 14, 2023 | 8:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Arlington Music Hall | 224 N Center St, Arlington

Experience Free Fallin, The Tom Petty Concert Experience at Arlington Music Hall on July 14. With over 16 years of performing Tom Petty’s music, Free Fallin delivers a captivating live music production. The band’s skilled members create an authentic experience for any Tom Petty fan, complete with instruments and costumes. Prepare to enjoy all of Tom Petty’s hits in a concert-like atmosphere.

When: July 14, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Dark Hour Haunted House | 701 Taylor Drive, Plano

Dark Hour Haunted House gives you “Dead by Dark Hour!”, an exciting survival-themed haunted attraction inspired by 1980s slasher films. Guests will be immersed in a heart-pounding experience, outsmarting and evading slashers in intricately designed sets. Director Allen Hopps expressed excitement about introducing this new terror style, appealing to horror fans and thrill-seekers. Tickets are available for purchase online or at the box office.

When: July 14 to 15, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 E. Virginia St. #104 McKinney

Enjoy the hilarious comedy of Thomas Nichols at The Comedy Arena in McKinney. With a diverse background in entertainment, including being the voice of Milo in the “Max With Friends” cartoon series, Nichols captivates audiences with his unique wit and keen observations. Catch this nationally touring comic who has been recognized as a finalist in prestigious comedy festivals and has appeared in various media outlets and film projects.

When: July 14 to 16, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Genesis Children’s Theatre | 3100 Independence Pkwy, Suite 324B, Plano

Set your calendar for Beauty And The Beast, Jr. at the Genesis Children’s Theatre in Plano. This classic tale unfolds on stage, where Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, encounters the Beast, a young prince trapped under an enchantress’s spell. Enjoy this entertaining performance at the Genesis Children’s Theatre and discover if love can conquer all before it’s too late.

When: July 14, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Echo Lounge & Music Hall | 1323 N. Stemmons Fwy, Dallas

Set your calendar to experience the musical talents of Ben Kweller at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall in Dallas, presented by KXT 91.7. On July 14th, doors open at 7:00 p.m., with the show then starting at 8:00 p.m. This all-ages event promises an evening of memorable performances. Accompanying Ben Kweller is Robert Ellis, adding to the lineup’s musical excellence.

When: July 14 to 15 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Last Art Gallery| 105 W Louisiana St, McKinney

Join Lynda Kingsley for a two-day Watercolor Batik Workshop at Last Art Gallery. This hands-on workshop will teach participants to create batik-style artwork using watercolors and wax. No prior experience is required, and all materials will be provided by Lynda, including handmade Asian papers, waxes and irons. Take this opportunity to learn and create beautiful batik pieces under expert guidance.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County

David Nail At Billy Bob’s Texas

When: July 15, 2023 | 10:00 p.m.

Where: Billy Bob’s Texas| 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth

Friday Night Summer Movie Series

When: July 14, 2023 | 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

Fleetwood X: A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac

When: July 15, 2023 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Hub 121 | 121 & Alma Drive I, McKinney

Bad Boys Blue With Erasure Tribute – Always

When: July 16, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Granada Theater | 3524 Greenville Ave, Dallas

McKinney Farmers Market at Chestnut Square

When: July 15, 2023 | 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Chestnut Square Historic Village | 315 S. Chestnut Street, McKinney

When: July 22, 2023 | 8:00 a.m.

Where: Mi Cocina in Klyde Warren Park | 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas

Join the 3rd annual Mambo Miles 5K. This year’s race starts at Mi Cocina in Klyde Warren Park. Participants will receive a Mambo Miles finishers medal. They can celebrate at the finish line with the famous Mambo Taxi margarita made with Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Hampton Water Rosé, or Eight Elite Light Lager. The festivities continue at Klyde Warren Park, featuring a tequila garden, live music, food trucks and more.

When: July 28 to 31, 2023 | 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Sheraton Dallas Hotel | 400 Olive Street, Dallas

Visit AnimeFest, the ultimate event for anime enthusiasts! From July 28 to 31, 2023, at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel, immerse yourself in the anime world, whether you’re a regular attendee or cosplaying as your favorite character. AnimeFest offers the opportunity to meet top artists, mingle with fellow otakus, and browse a wide selection of anime accessories. Make sure to mark your calendars and join this exciting gathering of anime fans.