Voodoo Doughnut announced that it plans on opening a new store in Dallas sometime in the near future.

According to news publication CultureMap Dallas, the popular doughnut chain will be opening its new Dallas location at 1806 Greenville Ave. #120, next to Swizzle tiki lounge.

The Dallas store in the works will be a milestone of sorts for Voodoo Doughnut, as it will be the doughnut establishment’s 20th U.S. location and eighth store in the Lone Star State. Previously, Voodoo opened stores in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Katy and Cypress.

Voodoo Doughnut CEO Chris Schultz says that the doughnut chain has thought about expanding into Dallas for a while now and will look to bring employment opportunities to the North Texas area.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our plans to establish a presence in Dallas — a city we’ve had our eye on for quite some time,” said Schultz in a press release. “This announcement not only signifies our commitment to growth but also our dedication to providing opportunities locally. By creating over 75 jobs, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the vibrant community.”

Voodoo Doughnut was first established in Portland, Oregon back in 2003. It is known for its gourmet doughnuts that feature a wide array of uniquely imaginative flavors.

Among the creative concoctions offered by the doughnut chain include their award-winning Bacon Maple Bar; Passionfruit Cheesecake; Ring of Fire, which features ingredients such as cinnamon, cayenne pepper and a dried red chili pepper; Wild Berry Canolo; Memphis Mafia, which is fried dough with banana chunks, cinnamon, chocolate chips, peanuts, as well as chocolate and peanut butter drizzle; and more.

In total, Voodoo Doughnut offers over 50 different flavors, including 25 vegan options.

According to Dallas news station WFAA, Voodoo Doughnut has not yet announced an official opening date, but the doughnut chain says that more details will be released in the coming months.

For more information on Voodoo Doughnut, head over to voodoodoughnut.com.