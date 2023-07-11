Get ready for the exhilarating and captivating pop-up Barbie extravaganza “Destination: Barbie Land,” happening at EVO Entertainment Southlake. The event will run from July 19 to July 23, 2023, and the event guarantees an unforgettable experience for fans of all generations.

Prepare to be whisked away into a realm brimming with Barbie-inspired marvels, activities and delightful surprises. Guests can embrace the spirit of Barbie and Ken by donning their finest Barbie attire for the grand movie premiere.

“We invite guests to indulge in the beauty of pink, embrace their inner fashionista and immerse themselves in the magical world of Barbie,” a statement from EVO said. “So step onto the pink carpet, embrace the sparkle and let Barbie’s legacy inspire you to shine brightly in a world where dreams truly come to life.”

The event features three free destinations at the venue:

The Barbie Beach Club

An extraordinary fusion of tropical allure and Barbie’s iconic charm. The entire space is transformed into a vibrant beach oasis, adorned with palm trees, light-up chairs, photo-op installations, and so much more! So grab your sunglasses & roller skates and dive into this unforgettable beach-themed experience, where dreams and reality collide.

Barbie Disco Dance Floor

Step into a dazzling world at Barbie’s Disco Dance Party, where shimmering lights, groovy beats, and a pulsating dance floor await you! Prepare to be transported back in time to the glamorous era of disco, where Barbie’s iconic style takes center stage.



Barbie Glam Boutique

A celebration of individuality, style, and the transformative power of fashion. We invite guests to embrace their inner diva, channel their unique sense of style, and experience the magic of Barbie’s glamorous world. So step into the spotlight and let your inner fashionista shine. Enjoy a glitter glam station, a larger-than-life photo installation, Barbie-inspired fashion, & more!

The event will take place from July 19 – July 23, offering an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. Be sure to purchase your tickets on EVO’s website and get ready to paint North Texas pink.