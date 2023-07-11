Let us give you the scoop on a little secret. Did you know that July is National Ice Cream Month?

What could be better than to have a legitimate reason to eat richly flavored ice creams all month, and the cherry on top of the chocolate-covered Sundae is National Ice Cream Day on July 16.

Mark your calendar because that will be the best day to munch on frozen treats due to the special offers your favorite Collin County ice cream vendors have in store. It is time to prepare your taste buds because, for your convenience, we’ve listed them here for you.

Come right in because this is the only list you’ll need.

When: July 16, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream | 4200 Legacy Dr, Plano

Set your calendar to visit Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Plano on July 16 during National Ice Cream Day to indulge in tasty Sundaes, Hurricanes, Handel Pops and more. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream has been renowned for its freshly made ice cream, using high-quality ingredients since 1945. Enjoy a wide variety of delicious flavors during this special ice cream day.

When: July 16, 2023

Where: Dippin’ Dots | Multiple locations

In celebration of National Ice Cream Day, you can visit participating Dippin’ Dots stores in Collin County to receive a delicious FREE mini cup of Dippin’ Dots during a two-hour window. Please check with your local store for the specific giveaway timing, and note that this celebrative ice cream offer is only available at participating stores and shopping center locations.

When: July 16, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Paleta Mia | 1405 Jupiter Rd #108, Plano

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Paleta Mia on July 16, 2023, so you can indulge in mouth-watering ice creams with amazing flavors, incredible textures, and overall deliciousness. Paleta Mia is renowned for their wide selection of ice creams, paletas, and even free/vegan options, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Take advantage of the opportunity to treat yourself to a delightful ice cream experience at Paleta Mia.

When: July 15, 2023 | 9:00 a.m.

Where: Chestnut Square Historic Village | 315 S. Chestnut Street, McKinney

Visit Chestnut Square Historic Village this weekend for an early National Ice Cream Day celebration. You can indulge in homemade samples, explore the Ice Cream Making Tent and enjoy themed games. Browse market vendors offering frozen treats-themed items and discover the history of ice cream production. Then, cast your vote for your favorite flavor and stay for the grand announcement of the winner at 11:00 a.m.

When: The whole month of July | 12:00 p.m.

Where: The Dolly Llama | 8400 Preston Rd #150, Plano

The Dolly Llama partnered with @chipsahoy to create a special limited-time menu item called Dolly’s OG Waffle featuring Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces. This delectable treat includes a Belgian OG Liege Waffle topped with salted caramel ice cream, Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces, hazelnut and cookie butter sauces, whipped cream and a whole Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie. Visit their newly opened location in Plano to enjoy this exclusive dessert.

When: July 16, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Margaret’s Cones & Cups at The Monument Realty PGA District in Frisco. On July 16, visitors can enjoy the year’s sweetest weekend day with a special offer. The first 100 guests receive a complimentary scoop of their choice. This offer is limited to one free ice cream scoop per person and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Enjoy this delightful treat!

When: July 16, 2023 | 12:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Ked’s Artisan Ice Cream & Treats | 6205 Coit Rd #344, Plano

Discover the delightful world of Ked’s Artisan Ice Cream & Treats, a local, high-quality ice cream shop in Plano. On July 16, during National Ice Cream Day 2023, indulge in one or more of the 120 homemade and natural flavors from around the globe. In addition to their delectable ice cream, they offer an expanded menu featuring crepes, waffles, bubble waffles, boba teas and a coffee corner.

When: July 16, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Tongue in Cheek Ice Cream | Multiple locations

On July 16, join the festivities at Tongue in Cheek’s flagship store in Richardson or its newly opened location in Plano to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. With an enticing offer to win FREE ice cream for a month, why would you consider going elsewhere? Take advantage of the opportunity to indulge in the best day of the year at Tongue in Cheek Ice Cream.

When: July 16, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream | 3100 Independence Pkwy Suite # 215, Plano

Enjoy National Ice Cream Day at Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream on July 16, 2023. It will be the perfect opportunity to savor gourmet, handmade, all-natural super-premium ice cream and toppings. Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream has been a beloved supplier and retailer of scoop ice cream for over 33 years. Experience the deliciousness of their wholesale and retail offerings at their scoop store in Plano.

When: July 16, 2023 | 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Sugar Pine Creamery | 6832 Coit Rd #270b, Plano

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Sugar Pine Creamery in Plano on July 16. Your visit will promise a unique and innovative experience of soft-serve ice cream flavors. Sugar Pine Creamery goes beyond the traditional chocolate and vanilla flavors by infusing a delightful blend of Eastern and Western tastes. Come and indulge in the more adventurous side of soft-serve ice cream.

Even More National Ice Cream Day Indulcement Options

Amorino

When: July 16, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Amorino | 7700 Windrose Ave, G157, Legacy West, Plano

Cow Tipping Creamery

When: July 16, 2023 | 12:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Cow Tipping Creamery | 3685 The Star Blvd., Suite 201, Frisco

Churn and Bake

When: July 16, 2023 | 12:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Churn and Bake | 2707 West 15th Street ste c, Plano

Miruku Creamery + Cafe

When: July 16, 2023 | 12:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Miruku Creamery + Cafe | 207 North Kentucky St, Mckinney

Local Creamery

When: July 16, 2023 | 12:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Local Creamery | 5805 Preston Rd Suite 598, Plano

