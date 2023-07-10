Toddler or adult, there is something to do for everyone this week in Dallas and Collin County. This week’s menu includes delicious wine and cheese-tasting experiences for the connoisseurs, a networking event for the entrepreneurs and a soccer camp for the little ones. But, of course, that is only a taste of what you can expect to encounter in terms of fun and entertainment.

Take a look at our selection of the must-go events happening before the real fun begins this weekend. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: famveld | shutterstock

When: July 11 to 15, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Stepping Stones Church | 6828 CR 202, McKinney

Experience the Ambassadors Soccer Camp, where players of all levels can develop their skills while having fun. This camp offers hours of soccer, individual and team competitions and games. Participants will also enjoy Bible-based team talks and assemblies led by Christian mentor coaches. Each camper will receive a ball, t-shirt, prizes, workbook, pictures and a certificate. Join girls and boys aged 4-12 at Stepping Stones Church in McKinney this week.

When: July 11, 2023 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Crayola Experience Plano | 6121 W Park Blvd, Suite A100, Plano

Let your children participate in Toddler Tuesday at Crayola Experience in Plano this week, where they can engage in themed crafts, storytime and activities aligned with the monthly theme. They can delight in toddler-friendly attractions like Toddler Town, Scribble Square and Stomp and Play. Snack boxes are available for an additional fee. Enjoy this exciting opportunity included in general admission. Secure your tickets online in advance to save!

Photo: ievgenii meyer | shutterstock

When: July 11, 2023 | 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Jasper’s | 1251 State St #950, Richardson

Experience a delightful evening at Jasper’s in Richardson on July 11, 2023, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Join the Dou Wine Dinner, where Chef Kristina Infante will present a carefully curated 5-course menu paired with five exquisite varietals from Duo wines. Indulge in a culinary journey, savoring the perfect combination of delectable dishes and exceptional wines. Make your reservations by emailing ChristineH@abacus-jaspers.com, as this special wine dinner requires booking.

When: July 10, 2023 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: Lexus Box Garden | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Unleash your inner rockstar this week at Monday Night Karaoke, an event at the Lexus Box Garden in Plano. Step out from the confines of your shower onto the giant stage, showcasing your stage presence and belting out your favorite tunes. Arrive early with friends to savor delicious meals from various eateries and sip on refreshing craft beers from Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co, located onsite.

Photo: valentyn volkov | shutterstock

When: July 11, 2023 | 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Lone Star Wine Cellars | 103 E Virginia St, McKinney

Attention wine and cheese connoisseurs! Join the Premium Wine & Cheese Pairing event on July 11 from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Lone Star Wine Cellars in McKinney. Indulge in a delightful evening as you taste and discover the perfect combinations of wine and exquisite cheeses. Led by a Certified Wine Expert, this class welcomes both beginners and experts to learn about each pairing.

When: July 13, 2023 | 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson

Enjoy the exciting acapella performances at the Diamond Division Quartet Contest organized by Sweet Adelines International. Held at Hill Performance Hall in Richardson, this event showcases talented singers ages 55 and older. Immerse yourself in the harmonious barbershop style and enjoy a full slate of creative performances. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., so arrive early to secure your seat for an evening filled with captivating musical talent.

Photo: shevtsova yuliya | shutterstock

When: July 11, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Tostitos Championship Plaza | 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco

Attention parents of little stars ages five and under! Mark your calendars for the monthly kid’s event, Little Stars, at Tostitos Championship Plaza in Frisco. On July 11th, join the fun-filled ‘Princesses and Superheroes’ themed event. Dress your little ones in their finest superhero or princess attire, and let them experience exciting encounters with their favorite characters. Enjoy hero-inspired activities, games and refreshments while socializing with fellow princesses and superheroes.

Nita Strauss At Trees

When: July 12, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Trees | 2707 Elm Street, Dallas

Experience the electrifying performance of Nita Strauss at Trees in Dallas on July 12 this week. Nita Strauss, renowned for dazzling over a million live audience members worldwide, will take the stage. Recognized for her tours with Alice Cooper and Demi Lovato and as the official guitarist of the Los Angeles Rams NFL team, Nita has gained acclaim as a solo artist. Enjoy seeing her perform live this week.

Photo: asdf_media | shutterstock

When: July 13, 2023 | 7:00 to 9:00 a.m.

Where: Strikz Entertainment | 8789 Lebanon Rd, Frisco

Attend the Chamber Works networking event in Frisco, where you can join fellow business owners for a morning of networking and breakfast starting at 7:00 a.m. At 7:30 a.m., a 5-minute presentation from the Breakfast Sponsor kicks off the event, followed by 30-second business commercials from attendees. Connect with 80-100 energetic professionals and make new connections. No registration is required, so bring your business cards and enjoy the networking opportunity.

When: July 13, 2023 | 7:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park Amphitheater | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

Get ready for the ultimate summer experience at Vitruvian Nights Live in Addison. The renowned Emerald City party band will have you dancing the night away at the picturesque Amphitheater in Vitruvian Park. Indulge in the live music from this band, tantalize your taste buds with food truck delights and engage in outdoor games. Best of all, admission is free!

Even More Great Things To Do This Week In Dallas & Collin County

Prairie Adventure Day Camp 2

When: July 11 to 13, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Historic McKinney Farmers Market at Chestnut Square | 315 South Chestnut Street, McKinney

Wallice w/ Nitefire

When: July 12, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Dada | 2720 Elm St, Dallas

McKinney Night Market

When: July 13, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown McKinney | 111 N Tennessee St, McKinney

Creek & Critter Camp 2

When: July 10, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 West 15th Street, Plano

Trea Landon At Tulips FTW

When: July 13, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Tulips | 112 St. Louis Ave, Fort Worth

Photo: pavel1964 | shutterstock

When: July 22, 2023 | 8:00 a.m.

Where: Mi Cocina in Klyde Warren Park | 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas

Join the 3rd annual Mambo Miles 5K. This year’s race starts at Mi Cocina in Klyde Warren Park. Participants will receive a Mambo Miles finishers medal. They can celebrate at the finish line with the famous Mambo Taxi margarita made with Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Hampton Water Rosé, or Eight Elite Light Lager. The festivities continue at Klyde Warren Park, featuring a tequila garden, live music, food trucks and more.

When: July 28 to 31, 2023 | 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Sheraton Dallas Hotel | 400 Olive Street, Dallas

Visit AnimeFest, the ultimate event for anime enthusiasts! From July 28 to 31, 2023, at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel, immerse yourself in the anime world, whether you’re a regular attendee or cosplaying as your favorite character. AnimeFest offers the opportunity to meet top artists, mingle with fellow otakus, and browse a wide selection of anime accessories. Make sure to mark your calendars and join this exciting gathering of anime fans.