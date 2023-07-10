Get ready to indulge in a month-long culinary celebration as DFW Restaurant Week returns while supporting the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and Lena Pope. From August 7 to September 3, 2023, you can treat yourself to delightful lunches, dinners and brunches at some of the finest restaurants across North Texas.
This year’s event marks a special anniversary, promising an array of unique dining experiences. Reservations open Monday, July 10, when the official list of participating restaurants is unveiled, and reservations become available.
Here are the restaurants participating in Collin County:
Plano
CRÚ Food & Wine Bar
7201 Bishop Rd., Plano, TX 75024
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse
5905 Legacy Dr., Suite A120, Plano, TX 75024
Tommy Bahama
7501 Windrose Ave., Suite D160, Plano, TX 75024
Del Frisco’s Grille
7200 Bishop Road, Suite D9, Plano, TX 75024
Fogo de Chão
5908 Headquarters Dr., Ste. K150, Plano, TX 75024
Kona Grill
5973 W. Parker Rd., Plano, TX 75093
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
7250 North Dallas Parkway, Suite 110, Plano, TX 75024
Moxies
8451 Parkwood Blvd., Plano, TX 75024
EBESU
1007 E 15th St., Plano, TX 75074
Knife
6121 West Park Blvd. Suite RS9, Plano, TX 75093
Pappas Delta Blues
3916 Dallas Parkway, Plano, TX 75093
Steve Fields Steakhouse
4900 West Park Blvd., Plano, TX 75093
Princi Italia
3300 Dallas Parkway Ste. 120, Plano, TX 75093
Frisco
City Works Eatery & Pour House
3680 The Star Blvd., Suite 1300, Frisco, TX 75034
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
2440 Parkwood Blvd., Frisco, TX 75034
Dee Lincoln Prime
6670 Winning Dr. Suite 400, Frisco, TX 75034
Lounge by Topgolf
3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033
Ryder Cup Grille
3725 PGA Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033
The Apron
4341 PGA Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033
For the full list of participating restaurants in North Texas, visit dfwrestaurantweek.com.