Get ready to indulge in a month-long culinary celebration as DFW Restaurant Week returns while supporting the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and Lena Pope. From August 7 to September 3, 2023, you can treat yourself to delightful lunches, dinners and brunches at some of the finest restaurants across North Texas. 

This year’s event marks a special anniversary, promising an array of unique dining experiences. Reservations open Monday, July 10, when the official list of participating restaurants is unveiled, and reservations become available.

Here are the restaurants participating in Collin County:

Plano

image 3
Crú food & wine bar 

7201 Bishop Rd., Plano, TX 75024

5905 Legacy Dr., Suite A120, Plano, TX 75024

7501 Windrose Ave., Suite D160, Plano, TX 75024

7200 Bishop Road, Suite D9, Plano, TX 75024

5908 Headquarters Dr., Ste. K150, Plano, TX 75024

5973 W. Parker Rd., Plano, TX 75093

7250 North Dallas Parkway, Suite 110, Plano, TX 75024

8451 Parkwood Blvd., Plano, TX 75024

1007 E 15th St., Plano, TX 75074 

6121 West Park Blvd. Suite RS9, Plano, TX 75093

3916 Dallas Parkway, Plano, TX 75093 

4900 West Park Blvd., Plano, TX 75093

3300 Dallas Parkway Ste. 120, Plano, TX 75093

Frisco

image 4
City works eatery & pour house 

3680 The Star Blvd., Suite 1300, Frisco, TX 75034

2440 Parkwood Blvd., Frisco, TX 75034 

6670 Winning Dr. Suite 400, Frisco, TX 75034 

3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033 

3725 PGA Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033

4341 PGA Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033

For the full list of participating restaurants in North Texas, visit dfwrestaurantweek.com.   