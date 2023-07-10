A new rental home development called Garden Homes of Venice in Princeton, Texas is currently underway. This gated community project, estimated at a cost of $28 million, will be situated at 111 E. Monte Carlo Blvd.

The concept plan for Garden Homes of Venice indicates that the development will have two access points. One access point will be located off FM 75, while the other will connect to CR 466. According to the Princeton Herald, the developer for this project is East Melissa Company and Armani Homes.

“A peaceful green oasis, children’s playgrounds and nearby Future bypass and right on FM 75 make this an ideal place for life, relaxation, recreation and socializing,” a statement from Armani Homes said. “Every space is created with family life in mind, with the space for every generation.”

Photo: armani homes

During the city council meeting on July 11, 2022, a representative from the Garden Homes of Venice development presented a proposal to the council members. The proposal involved a development agreement to include the subdivision, which is currently located within Princeton’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ), into the official limits of the city.

According to an agreement with the city, the minimum lot sizes for conditioned space, which refers to enclosed areas that are directly heated or cooled, will be 1,400 square feet for multifamily housing and 1,800 square feet for single-family housing.

Photo: armani homes

The homes in the development will feature vaulted ceilings, offering a spacious and open atmosphere. Some of the homes will also have kitchen windows on the side, allowing natural light to flow in from multiple directions, creating a cozy ambiance. Many of the units will only share one common wall, ensuring privacy. Each unit will also come with spacious patios, providing ample space for outdoor furniture and barbecue pits, allowing residents to enjoy outdoor living.

Photo: armani homes

The homes are situated within the highly coveted School District and are located within a mile of Future bypass. According to Armani Homes, the price range for the units is currently set to $450k – $650k. Multiple unit plans are available with the option of add-ons.