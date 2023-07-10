More than 500 of the nation’s best high school golfers are set to compete in the upcoming 2023 PGA High School Golf National Invitational, the first-ever amateur golf championship that will be played at PGA Frisco.

Now in its fifth year, the annual golf championship will once again feature both a Girl’s Invitational and a Boy’s Invitational. The Girls Invitational will take place July 10-12 on the Fields Ranch East and West Courses at PGA Frisco, while the Boys Invitational is scheduled a week later on July 17-19.

The 2023 PGA National High School Golf Invitational will consist of golfers who previously came away victorious in their respective state high school championships — as a team or as individuals.

In total, the pair of three-day tournaments will showcase talented competitors from across 49 U.S. states, including several from the Lone Star State.

23 golfers from the North Texas region alone will be competing in next week’s 2023 Girl’s PGA High School Golf National Invitational, including six competitors from Frisco, two from Dallas, four from Argyle and three from McKinney, among other places.

“The PGA of America is excited to welcome these talented high school golfers from across the country to our new home at PGA Frisco,” said John Lindert, PGA of America President and Director of Golf at The Country Club of Lansing. “The PGA High School Golf National Invitational provides a platform for young golfers to showcase their skills at a national level. We look forward to seeing them compete at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco for the first time.”

The medal winners from each tournament will be granted exemptions to play in the upcoming 2024 North and South Junior Championship, as well as the 2023 Junior PGA Championships.

For more information on the 2023 PGA High School Golf National Invitational, visit the championship website.