At around 2:00 p.m. on July 5, 2023, the Plano Police Department received a report about an abandoned newborn baby found at a business establishment in the 600 Block of N. Central Expressway, Plano. The baby was found safe and received medical treatment.

Update 7/7/2023 10:30 a.m.: New reports added context details of the baby’s surrender. As reported by WFFA, the baby’s parents showed up at Hieline Mobility Solutions a wheelchair store located just off US-75, right next door to a Planned Parenthood office on Central Expressway in Plano.

Around 2 p.m. two store employees, Tabatha Peri and Angela Owens rushed outside when a teenager entered the store asking for help, telling them he had a baby and his girlfriend in the car. When they opened the vehicle’s door, they found a young teenage girl and a newborn baby wrapped in a towel.

“They were in shock. Scared,” Owens told NBCDFW. According to Owens and Peri, the couple did not know the mother was pregnant and she had the baby alone just one hour before. “They didn’t know what to do, or who to ask for help,” added Peri.

The two employees acted quickly and took responsibility for the baby’s safety. “At that point, I didn’t want them to leave the parking lot and not make it to a Safe Haven spot,” Owens said. “I ran to Planned Parenthood like a crazy person saying, ‘Can you please give me formula?’ They thought I had the baby,” Peri said.

Medical officials said both the baby and the mother, who were treated at the same hospital, are in good shape.

Plano police spokesperson, Jennifer Chapman told WFAA CPS was contacted, but that it was too soon to say if there will be charges. “I think they did the right thing by asking for help and that should be admired,” Owens said of the young couple.

The Plano Police Department also reminded residents of the Safe Haven Law (aka Baby Moses Law) which provides individuals who are unable to care for their child, 60 days or younger, a safe and legal option to leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place. Safe places include hospitals, fire stations, free-standing emergency centers, or emergency medical services stations. Those who use the stations will not be prosecuted for abandonment or neglect.

“If new parents find themselves unable to properly care for their newborn, remember that there is no shame in asking for help and that taking steps to ensure the well-being of the child should always be the top priority,” a statement from the Plano police said.

This incident will continue to be investigated by the Family Violence Unit and is ongoing. More information about the Safe Haven Law is available on the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services website.